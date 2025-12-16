Key Arizona State Defender Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

TEMPE -- It's been known for some time that the 2026 season would be a transitionary year to an extent for the Arizona State Sun Devils, as numerous players who opted to return for the 2025 campaign were on their last season of eligibility.

Among those was safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser, who officially declared for the 2026 NFL draft on Monday night after a strong second and final season in Tempe.

Rowser transferred to Arizona State after the 2023 season via New Mexico State, instantly making his mark as a hard-hitting starter that perfectly slotted into defensive coordinator Brian Ward's scheme - forming a dynamic duo with fellow draft-bound teammate Xavion Alford.

Rowser carved out a standout career in Tempe - and now has potential to live out his NFL dream in the months to come. ASU on SI explores Rowser's career and what his potential future as a professional looks like.

ASU hard-hitting safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser has declared for the NFL Draft, per his IG.



Rowser was a reckoning force in the Sun Devil secondary over the past two years, racking up 177 combined tackles, including 98 solo.@MylesRowser @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/zkL8aNpSRg — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) December 16, 2025

Rowser's Career at ASU

Rowser began his collegiate career as a four-star recruit that played at Campbell, before transferring to New Mexico State. The safety enjoyed a 70-tackle 2023 season as a true sophomore alongside ASU linebacker Keyshaun Elliott before deciding to transfer to Arizona State.

Rowser slotted in perfectly in the defense alongside Alford in a secondary that also featured Keith Abney II, who was on the precipice of breaking out, and Shamari Simmons - who was an incredible slot corner.

The Detroit native enjoyed a 98 tackle campaign in the Big 12 title season in 2024, also breaking up four passes in the process. The 2025 season was obviously entered with sky-high expectations, but Alford's early season injury threw a wrench in the designs of brilliance that the secondary had.

While the defense performed quite well given the circumstances, the 8-4 season left many fans disappointed. Rowser gave his all despite the final mark.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What is Rowser's NFL Future

Rowser's relentless, hard-tackling play-style is somewhat reminiscent of Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker.

While the current draft stock of the senior is unknown, it wouldn't be a surprise in the slightest if an offseason camp opportunity was given at the very least.

It remains unclear as to whether Rowser will participate in the Sun Bowl contest against Duke on December 31, but it would once again not be a shock to see the program great suit up one last time for the program - joining teammates that previously confirmed participation, such as DL Justin Wodtly.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .