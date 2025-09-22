Kickoff Time Revealed For Arizona State Rivalry Game
TEMPE -- While the focus (as it should be) for the 2025 Arizona State football program is Friday's week five battle with Texas Christian, it's always fascinating to look ahead to other battles.
The Sun Devils have been set to face bitter in-state rivals in the Arizona Wildcats on Friday, November 28, since the 2025 slate was organized by more than just one opponent over the summer.
The designated network had been set to be Fox the entire time as well - now the timing for the duel is in place as well.
Per the Big 12 conference:
Arizona State-Arizona is set to kickoff at 9 P.M. EST - or 7 P.M. Arizona time on November 28.
The game is set to be the second of two games in the conference in the final week of the regular season - the Kansas Jayhawks are set to visit the Utah Utes earlier in the day in a game that has the potential to be consequential to the Big 12 title picture in its own right.
Potential Ramifications in the Battle for the Territorial Cup:
- Arizona State is seeking to narrow Arizona's all-time lead in the series in their 99th meeting. Arizona leads 51-45-1 - as the Sun Devils' victory in 2021 was vacated. The Sun Devils have won six of nine meetings that are officially counted since the 2015 season.
- Arizona State seeks to continue to assert dominance in the state with every win - every single game the Sun Devils have won this decade has been in dominant fashion - the team won 49-7 in Tucson last year.
- Arizona QB Noah Fifita is seeking to improve to 2-1 against the Sun Devils in his career as the Wildcats' starter, while Sam Leavitt is potentially in position to be the only Arizona State quarterback to win every start against Arizona since 1980 - save for Jayden Daniels.
Until then, Arizona State will be focused on controlling its own destiny to reach another Big 12 championship game.
