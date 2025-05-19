Son of NFL Legend Set to Visit Arizona State
Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils football program could once again strike gold in the 2026 recruiting class as they are in play for one of the best recruits in the state of Arizona.
Four-star Brophy Prep WR Devin Fitzgerald - son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald - has officially set a total of six visits and an official commitment date of July 5 to make his ultimate decision.
Arizona State made the cut, as the program will receive an official visit without a set date to this point.
The other five programs that are at the forefront of the race for Fitzgerald:
- UCLA
- Clemson
- Stanford
- Notre Dame
- North Carolina
UCLA has done a fair job of rebuilding in the midst of Chip Kelly's departure from the program after the 2023 season, while Stanford is certainly enticing for those seeking academic excellence.
Notre Dame and Clemson are two momentous programs that are rooted in player development and continuity. North Carolina is now a destination that more recruits are keeping a serious eye on due to the hiring of Bill Belichick after Mack Brown resigned as head coach.
Nonetheless, Dillingham and company should feel relatively confident about keeping Fitzgerald in the Valley.
Arizona State has become a top program for player development in just a pair of seasons. It feels like a matter of time before the Sun Devil program is seeing players drafted in the first round of the NFL draft on a yearly basis. Hines Ward is the right man for the job as wide receivers coach and his ties to Larry could create a level of built-in trust.
Lastly, Fitzgerald could opt to play in Tempe under the belief that he can become a hometown hero himself. The possibility of instantly becoming an impact player for a hometown team that is looking to contend for conference titles year-by-year would be a difficult thing for any single person to pass up - the top-three recruit in Arizona could very well be sold by a similar vision.
The recruitment of Fitzgerald is of paramount importance - Dillingham has alluded to the fact that it is a top priority of the program to retain in-state talent, and securing the Brophy star could be just what the Sun Devils need to get back on track in that department.
