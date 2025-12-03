Arizona State Adds Three-Star Safety to 2026 Class

The Early National Signing Period for the class of 2026 is underway. While Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State have already done an excellent job in this recruiting cycle, the Sun Devils aren't done adding talent to their class quite yet.

On Wednesday morning, Arizona State secured a commitment from a three-star safety who had previously been committed to Northwestern.

Arizona State Lands Former Northwestern Safety Commit

On Dec. 3, Davis Kinney, a three-star safety from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, announced on X that he was committing to Arizona State, writing, "I'm home!"

Arizona State had been pursuing Kinney for a long time, first extending an offer to him in February. The Sun Devils hosted him on campus in Tempe for an offiical visit in May, but couldn't secure his commimtent then.

After his trip to Tempe, Kinney took an official visit with Northwestern and committed to the Wildcats at the end of May. However, that didn't stop Dillingham and his staff from continuing to pursue him throughout the fall.

Arizona State hosted him on another official visit in October, and eventually Kinney decommitted from Northwestern at the end of November. After thinking over his decision for two weeks, he ultimately committed to the Sun Devils.

After committing to Arizona State, Kinney spoke with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman about his decision.

The young safety credited Dillingham, along with the Sun Devils' defensive back coaches, Bryan Carrington and Jordan Lee, for their communication throughout his process and for believing in him. He also noted that his visit to Tempe played a key role in his commitment as well.

“Coach BC, Coach Lee and Coach Dillingham played the biggest roles. They were consistent, genuine, and showed real belief in me, which made them stand out,” Kinney told Spiegelman. “The campus and people made it feel natural right away. The staff treated me like a priority and supported me as both a player and a person, which made it feel like home.”

Kinney is a massive late addition to Arizona State's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 730 overall player nationally, the No. 61 safety recruit, and the No. 98 prospect from Texas. While he probably won't be a day-one starter for the Sun Devils, he should be able to contribute as a true freshman.

With Kinney's commitment, Arizona State's 2026 class is now ranked 34th nationally, according to Rivals, and the Sun Devils might not be finished adding talent yet.

