Devin Fitzgerald, Son of Larry Fitzgerald, Commits to Notre Dame
The next chapter of Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's family legacy will unfold in South Bend, Ind.
Devin Fitzgerald—Larry's son—has committed to play for Notre Dame, he told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals Saturday evening. Devin is a three-star prospect out of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix.
Per Fawcett, Devin picked the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Stanford and UCLA.
Larry, 41, is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of both the collegiate and professional games. At Pittsburgh, he followed up a 1,000-yard freshman season in 2002 with a monster 2003—catching 92 passes for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. Despite playing just two seasons for the Panthers, he is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
He went on to a distinguished 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals, making 11 Pro Bowls and finishing his career second on the all-time receiving yards list.
It's safe to say Devin will bring a considerable pedigree to one of college football's most historic programs.