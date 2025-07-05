Devin Fitzgerald, Son of Larry Fitzgerald, Commits to Notre Dame

BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Devin Fitzgerald has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 205 WR from Phoenix, AZ chose the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Stanford, & UCLA⁰⁰He is the son of NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald https://t.co/vsQVfyb37Y pic.twitter.com/e3l7BmttYo