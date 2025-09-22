All Sun Devils

Looking Ahead to TCU Matchup For Arizona State

The Sun Devils are set to play game two of the four-game gauntlet to begin Big 12 play.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) and Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham lead the fight song after the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- Arizona State is officially onto week five of the 2025 season following a dramatic 27-24 win over fellow Big 12 contender Baylor.

Now, the Sun Devils are set to face a short turnaround - with the Texas Christian Horned Frogs next in line in what is set to be a four-game gauntlet to jumpstart conference play.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) in action against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Horned Frogs are now ranked inside the top 25 following a convincing 3-0 start to the season behind a high-level offense and an impressive victory over SMU last week.

Arizona State on SI takes a brief look at the TCU team, particularly focusing on the two best players on the roster below.

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) drops back to throw the ball during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Josh Hoover Headlines Potent Offense

TCU is second in yards per game in the Big 12 (516) and third in scoring (41.7) - per ESPN. TCU's signal caller is at the forefront of the revolution under Sonny Dykes following a down 2023 season and a 2024 season that only picked up later in the year.

Hoover has thrown for exactly 1,000 yards in three games in 2025 - with a particularly impressive showing against SMU in week four - posting 379 yards and five touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs have also had seven players haul in a receiving touchdown on the season, and feature a rushing attack that goes for over five yards a carry.

Nov 22, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils logo on the end zone pylon during the game against the Washington State Cougars at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils defeats the Cougars 52-31. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is truly an offense that will challenge Arizona State in many ways - much akin to Baylor.

Bud Clark is Premier Safety

Clark gifts TCU the true possession of an elite player on the defensive side of the ball.

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Kylin Jackson (19) and cornerback Jevon McIver Jr. (20) and safety Bud Clark (21) celebrate a defensive stop against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The star safety has secured 12 interceptions over the last three seasons and change - including an interception returned for a touchdown this season.

TCU rostering an elite player on the back-end of coverage provides an advantage over the Sun Devils, who are all but certain to be without Xavion Alford this week.

Arizona State-TCU is set to kickoff from Tempe at 6 P.M. Arizona time on Friday night.

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.

