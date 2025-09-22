Looking Ahead to TCU Matchup For Arizona State
TEMPE -- Arizona State is officially onto week five of the 2025 season following a dramatic 27-24 win over fellow Big 12 contender Baylor.
Now, the Sun Devils are set to face a short turnaround - with the Texas Christian Horned Frogs next in line in what is set to be a four-game gauntlet to jumpstart conference play.
The Horned Frogs are now ranked inside the top 25 following a convincing 3-0 start to the season behind a high-level offense and an impressive victory over SMU last week.
Arizona State on SI takes a brief look at the TCU team, particularly focusing on the two best players on the roster below.
Josh Hoover Headlines Potent Offense
TCU is second in yards per game in the Big 12 (516) and third in scoring (41.7) - per ESPN. TCU's signal caller is at the forefront of the revolution under Sonny Dykes following a down 2023 season and a 2024 season that only picked up later in the year.
Hoover has thrown for exactly 1,000 yards in three games in 2025 - with a particularly impressive showing against SMU in week four - posting 379 yards and five touchdowns.
The Horned Frogs have also had seven players haul in a receiving touchdown on the season, and feature a rushing attack that goes for over five yards a carry.
This is truly an offense that will challenge Arizona State in many ways - much akin to Baylor.
Bud Clark is Premier Safety
Clark gifts TCU the true possession of an elite player on the defensive side of the ball.
The star safety has secured 12 interceptions over the last three seasons and change - including an interception returned for a touchdown this season.
TCU rostering an elite player on the back-end of coverage provides an advantage over the Sun Devils, who are all but certain to be without Xavion Alford this week.
Arizona State-TCU is set to kickoff from Tempe at 6 P.M. Arizona time on Friday night.
