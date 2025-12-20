Molly Miller is Ready for Challenges of Big 12 Play

TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program has been a pleasant surprise to start the 2025-26 season, as they went 13-0 in non-conference play after just winning 10 games a year before.

Much of the newfound success has to do with first-year head coach Molly Miller, who installed a defensive-centric brand of basketball that has become a resounding theme throughout the program and has translated to the floor.

Now, the Sun Devils are set to move into Big 12 play on Sunday - the undefeated ASU team is set to host 9-3 Colorado.

Sunday is the beginning of a fresh slate - at least according to Miller following Thursday's practice.

"Now it's a new chapter, new season. Now this is conference season, and we start 0-0."

Miller went on to praise Colorado for being a high-quality team that mirrors her team in several ways, although the growth the Sun Devils have shown is enough to put faith in those associated with the program.

Miller on What's Changed in Recent Months

"The brand as a whole has grown. You know, we were just kind of playing on blind faith there for a while, and I know I'm supposed to go and I know I'm supposed to play hard. But what does that really look like, and how does that fit together? So the puzzle is the pieces are coming together a lot better, knowing the defensive brand and how and when do I go and trap and fly around and then offensively, we're just kind of getting to know our personnel..."

The defense-first mindset has fully entrenched the program as previously mentioned - this is reflected in the squad ceding the third fewest points per game in the Big 12, behind only TCU and Texas Tech. The disruptive approach has also created 21.8 turnovers per game, which ranks second in the league going into conference play.

The offense has been a mixed bag to this point, as they have had several great showings mixed with several performances that Miller would acknowledge were subpar. However, two star players have emerged as the bucket-getters - senior Gabby Elliott is pacing the squad in PPG, while junior McKinna Brackens seems to be on the precipice of being a double-double machine.

Guards Last-Tear Poa and Marley Washenitz have been phenomenal in the clutch in their own right, while Heloisa Carrera has been rock solid in the lane as the starting five.

