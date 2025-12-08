Arizona State Should Continue to Feel Confident About Quarterback Situation

TEMPE -- A report that star quarterback Sam Leavitt was a no-show for the end-of-the-season banquet on Sunday night sent shockwaves throughout the Arizona State fanbase.

Leavitt's conspicuous absence potentially spells out an ominous statement, although nothing is yet confirmed.

The ultimate moral of this story is that Kenny Dillingham is in a phenomenal position no matter what transpires over the next month - the explanation as to why is to follow.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is greeted by head coach Kenny Dillingham before playing against Texas in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan 1, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham Has Influence in QB Market

Local insider John Gambadoro brought up an indubitably valid point when discussing the saga on Sunday night - pointing out that Dillingham's phenomenal track record in regard to coaching quarterbacks should factor into being able to draw in quality talent at the position.

"I will say this about Sam Leavitt being a no show tonight - If you think Kenny Dillingham is staying up at night worrying about getting good quarterbacks into this program you are seriously mistaken. Now Offensive Tackles and Defensive Ends ok those maybe."

"Look, his track record of helping quarterbacks at all of his stops is tremendous, Sam was a 3rd string backup QB when he transferred here, which again shows what Kenny can do with young talent. There will be no shortage of good quarterbacks in the portal that would gladly choose ASU if it comes to that."

While the quarterback market via the transfer portal is unclear at the moment, there is sure to be quarterbacks from all walks of college that would be intrigued by the draws of playing in Tempe - this has potential to include FCS quarterbacks (2025 NFL draft pick Cam Ward came via this manner), mid-major options, or even a high-major star such as C.J. Bailey.

The outside options aren't the only standout talents that Dillingham has at his disposal, as four-star 2026 recruit Jake Fette officially signed to the program and is set to join the Sun Devils for spring practice, while Cam Dyer will return for his second season in Tempe following redshirting in 2025.

What is Transfer Portal Window?

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2026 transfer portal window is much more straightforward 2026 compared to previous seasons - the NCAA is only permitting a singular period to change teams this time around, a two-week window from January 2-16, compared to having another distinct window during spring practices as was in place previously.

Leavitt's decision hangs in the balance in the coming weeks before the portal opens, but there is little doubt that Dillingham and his staff are already scouting out alternative paths

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .