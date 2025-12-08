Moe Odum Continues to be Arizona State's Catalyst

PHOENIX -- Arizona State's 7-2 start to the season has started to turn heads across the country, as this team in particular looks remade and has earned two impressive wins over the first month of the season.

Senior guard Moe Odum has been absolutely integral to the promising start, taking on the role of the unquestioned best player on the team and the mantle of the most vocal leader amongst a team that has connected very well.

ASU on SI explores what Odum's leadership and high-level production mean for the program this season, as well as the foundation that the New York native might be building for the future.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) attempts a three-point basket against Oklahoma University Sooners in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Hurley Commends Odum's Leadership

"The best teams I've been on as a player in this thing and coaching have been guys that monitor themselves, that police themselves, that hold each other accountable, and push each other, challenge each other, and do it in a constructive way. And that's what Moe has done, and got great leadership."

Odum's lead-by-example approach has never wavered throughout the last several months, as Hurley, other coaches, and teammates have confirmed that the guard regularly displays leadership without wearing away at anyone down.

Odum has taken freshman C Massamba Diop under his wing, while also pushing Marcus Adams Jr. to continue ramping up in a process that resulted in the forward scoring a season-high 11 points on Saturday.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) celebrates his 3-point shot against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Odum's Production Has Been Elite

The former Pacific and Pepperdine star has undeniably been the best player on the team this season, with eye test and production to match the title.

Odum averages just shy of 19 PPG, while also leading the squad in assists at six per game. The point guard has also seen a significant uptick in three-point volume and efficiency.

The on-court production that Odum has put forward has been nothing short of incredible, as he has truly been the best guard to come through the program since Remy Martin.

Does Odum's Season Build Foundation for ASU?

Hurley being in the final year of his contract has raised questions as to what the future of the program is, but there is a distinct possibility that Odum will reshape the culture in Tempe for years to come - regardless of what unfolds in the future.

Much in the same vein as Tra Holder, Odum has the innate ability to not only elevate an offense, but also consistently play with infectious energy that reminds people that this is a program that also once housed James Harden, Eddie House, and others.

Mar 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Tra Holder (0) dribbles across mid-court during the first game of the Pac-12 Tournament against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

