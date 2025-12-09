More Arizona State Contributors Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has his work cut out for him during an offseason that follows an 8-4 regular season - that much was clear in previous months, and has become even more blatantly obvious in recent weeks.

A senior-laden class headlined the 2025 roster - with stars such as Keyshaun Elliott, Jacob Rich Kongaika, and others set to depart the program due to running out of eligibility, while others are reportedly on the outs due to the transfer portal that opens on Jan 2.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt will reportedly enter the portal, although nothing is confirmed. This was followed by a report that LT Josh Atkins will be granted another year of eligibility and plans to enter the portal as well once it opens.

Now, another pair of Sun Devils might be playing elsewhere in 2026, creating a major task for Dillingham to take on in the weeks to follow.

ASU Star CB Potentially Entering Portal

CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz reported on Monday afternoon that starting cornerback Javan Robinson is expected to enter the transfer portal on Jan 2

"Arizona State starting cornerback Javan Robinson is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has been a starter the last two years. Had three interceptions in 2024. Posted eight pass breakups this season."

Arizona State defensive back Javan Robinson (12) breaks up a touchdown pass against Arizona wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robinson started his career under current defensive coordinator Brian Ward at Washington State, transferring to ASU after a pair of seasons in Pullman. The talented boundary corner was a perfect fit in Ward's scheme - even securing the interception that eventually secured a program-defining win over Brigham Young that catapulted the team into the Big 12 title game.

The Sun Devils roster two well-thought-of cornerbacks in Rodney Bimage Jr. and Joseph Smith, although they will likely look to add more veteran options come January as well.

Oft-Injured TE to Enter Portal

Class of 2024 tight end Jayden Fortier announced via X on Monday that he will be entering the portal himself, with four seasons of eligibility left.

"I will be entering my name in the Transfer Portal with 4 years of eligibility. Forever thankful for Arizona State!"

Fortier - considered by some to be a four-star recruit coming out of high school - did not suit up for a single game with Arizona State due to a myriad of factors, also falling behind rising freshman AJ Ia in the process, while a pair of highly touted TE prospects recently signed to play in Tempe as well.

Arizona State tight end Jayden Fortier (80) practices on Aug. 1, 2024, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

