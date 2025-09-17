3 Most Underrated Sun Devils Heading into Conference Play
TEMPE -- The first four games of Arizona State's Big 12 title defense will make or break the season - that is virtually undeniable.
The Sun Devils begin conference play on Saturday against the Baylor Bears and their explosive offense led by Sawyer Robertson. They then host TCU's revamped roster, take to the road to face the team that is arguably playing better than anyone in the Big 12 in Utah, and cap it off by hosting Texas Tech.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at some unheralded Sun Devils that have the potential to positive effect on victories moving forward.
Kyndrich Breedlove
Breedlove has been listed as a co-starter at the nickel spot alongside Montana Warren over the first months of the season, and made his first true impact performance last Saturday.
Breedlove broke up two massive passes during the course of the game - the same as CB1 Keith Abney II.
The Purdue transfer surely has the ability to change the game - even if it's in a single play arrangement surrounded by a talented defense.
Javan Robinson
Robinson experienced a rough performance against Mississippi State in week two, but bounced back last week.
The Washington State transfer played an integral role in winning the Big 12 a season ago - including an interception that virtually sealed the victory over Brigham Young in November.
Robinson remains a reliable outside corner in a high-volume role under Brian Ward, but often gets forgotten about when the other secondary starters are mentioned.
Jimeto Obigbo
Obigbo has been one of the best offensive lineman in the conference through three weeks - and the highest graded Arizona State lineman per Pro Football Focus.
Expect the left guard to continue to be a key fixture within the Arizona State offensive line for the remainder of the season.
This is incredibly impressive for the Texas State transfer, as he wasn't guaranteed a starting role heading into fall camp due to Ben Coleman's transition to center.
