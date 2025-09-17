All Sun Devils

3 Most Underrated Sun Devils Heading into Conference Play

Arizona State holds several underrated pieces heading into the middle portion of the season.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) breaks up a pass intended for Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Kylen Evans (2) in the second quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The first four games of Arizona State's Big 12 title defense will make or break the season - that is virtually undeniable.

The Sun Devils begin conference play on Saturday against the Baylor Bears and their explosive offense led by Sawyer Robertson. They then host TCU's revamped roster, take to the road to face the team that is arguably playing better than anyone in the Big 12 in Utah, and cap it off by hosting Texas Tech.

Arizona State on SI takes a look at some unheralded Sun Devils that have the potential to positive effect on victories moving forward.

Kyndrich Breedlove

Breedlove has been listed as a co-starter at the nickel spot alongside Montana Warren over the first months of the season, and made his first true impact performance last Saturday.

Breedlove broke up two massive passes during the course of the game - the same as CB1 Keith Abney II.

The Purdue transfer surely has the ability to change the game - even if it's in a single play arrangement surrounded by a talented defense.

Javan Robinson

Robinson experienced a rough performance against Mississippi State in week two, but bounced back last week.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) and safety Adrian Wilson (6) celebrate after forcing a fumble at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Washington State transfer played an integral role in winning the Big 12 a season ago - including an interception that virtually sealed the victory over Brigham Young in November.

Robinson remains a reliable outside corner in a high-volume role under Brian Ward, but often gets forgotten about when the other secondary starters are mentioned.

Jimeto Obigbo

Obigbo has been one of the best offensive lineman in the conference through three weeks - and the highest graded Arizona State lineman per Pro Football Focus.

Expect the left guard to continue to be a key fixture within the Arizona State offensive line for the remainder of the season.

This is incredibly impressive for the Texas State transfer, as he wasn't guaranteed a starting role heading into fall camp due to Ben Coleman's transition to center.

Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.

