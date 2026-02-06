Prized Arizona State Recruit Includes Program in Top 10
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have once again built towards becoming one of the more relevant teams in the country over the last several seasons under the leadership of Kenny Dillingham.
Arizona State has found themselves reborn after securing a Big 12 title in 2024 behind Dillingham's overall program management, the accretion of an elite coaches in support of the head coach, and carefully curated roster construction on a year-by-year basis.
This has resulted in more sustainable success on the recruiting trail - especially in the future - as the Sun Devils have already earned pledges from a pair of four-star recruits from the 2027 class.
Arizona State also has a legitimate shot of landing "golden ticket" recipients - or local Arizona high school players that have been heavily pursued by Dillingham and staff since last summer.
The Sun Devils made the top 10 list for Basha RB Noah Roberts, and are already locked into the top five of Basha OL Jake Hildebrand - they also landed inside of the top 10 of Centennial OL Ben Lowther as of Thursday.
Lowther Reveals New Top 10
- Arizona State
- Stanford
- Cal
- Duke
- Washington
- Texas A&M
- Kansas State
- Kansas
- Minnesota
- Arizona
Lowther's inclusion of Arizona State follows the junior de-committing from Stanford in early January, and what was seen as an incredibly productive visit with ASU last weekend.
The Sun Devils are joined by several other Big 12 foes, as well as Stanford - who remains in the mix, and a pair of other former Pac-12 foes in Cal/Washington.
One of the biggest selling points for offensive lineman in recent weeks has been the development of two-year starting RT Max Iheanachor, who is projected to be selected within the first two days of the NFL draft at this point. OL coach Saga Tuitele has been instrumental to the evolution of the Arizona State offensive line, and this resulted in other successes - such as top-ranked JUCO recruit Jarmaine Mitchell, who flipped from Georgia.
There is still much time between now and when the early signing period takes place in early December - although Arizona State appears to be in strong position to land one of the best in-state recruits in the junior class.
As for the season at hand - Arizona State opens up the 2026 campaign with a home game against FCS Morgan State on September 5 before taking on Texas A&M in the following week.
