Naming Players That Must Perform to Secure Arizona State Win

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking their 10th victory in the 2025-26 campaign on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the 6-6 Oregon State Beavers to Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are coming off a 90-77 loss to the UCLA Bruins, in which a spirited effort came up short - they are now set to attempt to get back into the win column ahead of the Jan 3 Big 12 opener against Colorado.

Arizona State on SI names three Sun Devils that need to step up to secure another win in a season that has been more successful than anticipated to this point.

Moe Odum

The senior guard has totaled just 24 points over the last three games - shooting 2-16 from three-point range in the same gams.

The Pepperdine transfer has seen his PPG total fall to just over 16 a contest, while his three-point percentage has dipped below 39%. The leader of the team and catalyst of the offense has a prime opportunity to "get right" on Sunday against an Oregon State defense that should present strong opportunities to him.

Massamba Diop

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Diop continues to show growth by the game - potentially having his best three-game stretch over the last two weeks - the opposite of Odum's recent cold spell.

Diop has continued to show a tantalizing NBA-level ability, from serving as a versatile help-side defender, to displaying guard-like handles in certain scenarios, to also showing three-point range, with a knockdown from behind the arc against Santa Clara on Dec 13.

The freshman center has a real chance to take another step forward as a scorer, defender, and glue-guy in various offensive sets today - he is in a full position to take advantage of a favorable matchup.

Santiago Trouet

Trouet - a junior who transferred to Arizona State via San Diego this offseason - has started all 12 games this season.

The 6'11" forward has taken the moniker of being the "face-up" player at the forward position - the opposite of the stretch-forward role that Andrija Grbovic has taken.

Trouet has been an impact player in virtually every single one of the last five Arizona State contests - this must continue against an Oregon State defense that is going to bring a physical front to the table. Trouet has to continue to be a reliable rebounder, while also serving as an efficient scorer down low.

ASU Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) defends Oklahoma Sooners guard Jadon Jones (12) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

