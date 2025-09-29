Top Defensive NFL Draft Prospects Coming Out of Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have found a new lifeline over the last three weeks following a loss.
The three-game win streak has been in large part due to a defense that has stepped up in key moments - arguably even dominating parts of the opening two games of Big 12 play.
The win over Texas Christian was capped off by the fact that it was attended by scouts from north than 20 NFL organizations. Arizona State on SI takes a look at the top three prospects at this juncture.
C.J. Fite
Fite has continued to shoot up draft boards over the last year behind a massive sophomore year jump.
The now-junior is an unbelievable three-technique that has headlined an elite run defense for a full calendar year. He has been so dominant at times that he commands double teams on demand. He has also managed to improve his pass-rushing skills from the interior as well - further establishing himself as a top-100 prospect moving forward.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott hasn't flown up draft boards or been the focus of many draft analysts - the off-ball backer has many skills that should be appealing to NFL squads regardless.
The New Mexico State transfer has the requisite size, speed, and intangibles, while also being described as the strongest player on the team by head coach Kenny Dillingham.
Elliott is awesome in run support, has held his own in coverage, and has seemingly been flying in the backfield of any given play - expect an NFL team to fall in love with him in the coming months.
Keith Abney II
Abney has shot up draft boards in his own right over the last year - the junior has been praised by DC Brian Ward for his consistently sticky man coverage. The coverage has been elite to the point that he has yet to allow a touchdown in coverage to this point, in a high volume of snaps.
Expect the Texas native to be a relatively high draft pick come next April.
