TEMPE -- Arizona State football is currently in the midst of bridging the 2025 and 2026 seasons after posting an 8-4 regular season mark.

The 19 wins accrued over the past two seasons have been due to the several NFL prospects that have graced the program over the time period.

Pro Football Focus recently updated its NFL draft big board. Arizona State on SI breaks down the prospects that were included within the ranks.

Jordyn Tyson: #5 Overall Prospect

Tyson has been considered among the elite prospects for the 2026 class since this past summer.

The 6-foot-2 pass catcher has not only confirmed the elite traits that placed him firmly within the first round in nearly every mock draft. He also tangibly improved several slight concerns and turned them into strengths.

Potential NFL fits for Tyson include the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II: #45

Perhaps no one has helped their draft stock as much as Abney over the course of the season.

The junior corner has overcome potential concerns over his lack of size as a boundary cornerback by improving in nearly every technical aspect and truly becoming a star-level player on a play-by-play basis.

Abney is considered anywhere from a first to third round pick by experts, but has yet to make his official decision.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

C.J. Fite: #94

Fite is another Arizona State true junior who has yet to make a decision about his future in Tempe.

The Texas native has become a true game wrecker on a reliable basis over the last two seasons, arguably being snubbed from another All-Big 12 selection in the process.

It would be ideal to have Fite back for another season in 2026 as the leader of the defense, but time will tell.

Max Iheanachor: #220

Iheanachor provides a tantalizing frame and eye-popping talent, especially for a player who just began his football career a handful of years ago.

Iheanachor is another player who has a wide-ranging draft stock, with some listing the right tackle as a day two pick, while others are adamant about day three or going undrafted.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chamon Metayer: #445

Metayer recently rose the ranks as a prospect at the tight end position, with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. slotting him in as the seventh-best tight end prospect in his most recent update.

Metayer has been incredibly productive over the last two seasons in Tempe, showcasing high-level blocking, sure hands and a previously undiscovered explosiveness in the open field.

Keyshaun Elliott: #449

Elliott has been one of the de facto leaders of the Arizona State defense over the past two seasons, stuffing the stat sheet in everything from total tackles to sacks.

The New Mexico State transfer is a prospect that NFL franchises would surely love to take a chance on day three of the draft with his all-around ability and unquestioned leadership.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .