NFL Teams Most Similar to the Sun Devils

ASU's football has done an amazing job over the past couple of years. However, it is that time of year when the draft is coming into play. One way to tell where Sun Devil players could go is to recognize what NFL teams are like ASU, so who are those teams?

Detroit Lions

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of the Detroit Lions helmet during the game against the New York Giants at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Like the Sun Devils, the Lions have a great Head Coach to rally around in Dan Campbell. Campbell started coaching Detroit in 2021 and has done an awesome job with the franchise. Much like Coach Dillingham, Campbell has turned around the Lions quickly, as he took them to the NFC Championship in 2023, even though they lost that game to the San Francisco 49ers. It is still a fantastic accomplishment.

In 2024, the Lions were the Number One Seed and won their division, which included beating out their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, who were also really good that season. Like Dillingham, Campbell has yet to win the super big game, but also like Dillingham, Campbell has a lot of other really good accomplishments fans can be proud of.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is seen during warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only are the Sun Devils and Lions Head Coaches similar, but they also have a similar type of culture. Both teams like to take players who are going to help them achieve and build towards that goal, and not just take any players. Overall, both the Sun Devils and Lions are franchises that have turned things around lately and are serious about building their culture.

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes laughs with Miami Dolphins coaches during a joint practice at the Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devil Players who could fit

Sun Devil Cornerback Keith Abney II would make a really great Lion. Abney II plays with that energy and intensity that the Lions would love. Plus, the Lions could use a corner as their young cornerback, Terion Arnold has had an inconsistent career so far. So drafting Abney II could probably help Arnold and the Lions defense as a whole.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Edge Rusher Clayton Smith would also be a great Lion. He has the explosiveness and physical presence that Coach Campbell and crew would love. Smith could play opposite superstar edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson and Smith would be one of the more explosive edge rushing duos in the NFL.

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts after a play during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos

The Broncos and Sun Devils do have a somewhat similar culture, as the Broncos have turned things around recently. However, where the Broncos and Sun Devils are very similar is that they both have really good defenses.

Great Defenses

ASU Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward and Broncos DC Vance Joseph have both done amazing things recently. For Ward, ASU only allowed 30 points plus once this season, which was against Utah. Only allowing 30 points plus is an amazing accomplishment, as the Sun Devils faced several explosive offenses this season, such as the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos defense has been an absolutely elite unit this year. Vance Joseph has done a great job from a speedy pass rush to a lock down secondary, Denver's defense has been top tier this season.

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sun Devil Players who could fit

So, the Sun Devils and Broncos both have great defenses, so who are some Sun Devil players that could go to the Broncos? One is Keyshaun Elliott, who could, in a couple of years, transition to being the captain of Denver's defense. The Broncos have pretty good defensive tackles, but adding C.J. Fite with his strength and technique could provide a boost to Denver's d-line.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, the Broncos and Lions both align very well with ASU and it will be interesting to see how many Sun Devils end up on either of these teams.

Please let us know your thoughts on qhat NFL teams ASU are like when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .