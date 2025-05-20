3 Sun Devil Football Breakout Candidates
Much of the discourse around the 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils football squad will be focused on the star talents of Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and perhaps incoming transfer RB Kanye Udoh.
The focus on the star players is a necessity, but certain players can get lost in the fray and under-appreciated in that process
Three players that could breakout in Tempe during the 2025 season:
Nyland Green
Green is certainly a player that Kenny Dillingham took a flier on ahead of this season.
Green - once a five star recruit in the 2021 class - has yet to secure an interception in his four seasons in college for the Georgia Bulldogs and Purdue Boilermakers.
Despite this, cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington could be the coach to maximize any potential that is still there for the 6'1" corner - who did record five passes defensed last season at Purdue.
Expect the Sun Devil secondary to see substantial improvement if Green is to have a quality junior season.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton could be the single most vital portal addition that ASU made during the offseason.
The Alabama transfer played very sparingly as a freshman and decided to bring his talents to Tempe largely due to a connection that was formed with Dillingham.
This could be an addition that ends up paying dividends, as one of the weaker parts of the Sun Devil roster in 2024 was the wide receiver room beyond Jordyn Tyson.
A potential burner such as Hamilton in the fold removes much of the overall depth concerns - and should only enhance the overall explosiveness of an offense that was well above average last season.
Raleek Brown
Brown is yet another former highly regarded recruit that could come up in a massive way for ASU this season.
While Kanye Udoh figures to be the starting RB once week one comes along, Brown brings an explosiveness to the field that could be necessary situationally - particularly in the receiving game.
All accounts from spring practices have signified that Brown has been incredible throughout the duration of the sessions - the former USC talent could create a potent running back room with Udoh and 2024 backup Kyson Brown.
Arizona State is set to kick off the 2025 season on August 30 against Northern Arizona - perhaps these three will receive ample opportunities to prove themselves.
