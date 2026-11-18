Coming off of a tough series against the defending national champions and #4 team in the country in Denver, Dave Hakstol and the Sun Devils had their second off week in the last month, ahead of their second trip to Minnesota of the season.

Awaiting them, there will be another top-five opponent: the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. Here's everything Dave Hakstol had to say leading in.

Expectations for Minnesota Duluth

"They're extremely well coached, they're a veteran team. They're built in a good way; I love their back end (defensemen), they've got some really good size, good ability. Then up front (forwards), (I) don't have to talk about their skill, I don't think it needs any introduction."

"I think what really makes them good is that they're a consistent team. They don't give up a whole lot, they're very structured in the way that they play without the puck, they make it hard on you. They put you in spots where you have to work to not give them the puck back, because if you do, you're going to spend a lot of time in your own zone. Scott (Sandelin, UMD Head Coach) does a really good job with his group in terms of the structure and consistency that they play with."

Takeaways from series vs. Denver that you can take to the Minnesota Duluth series?

"We seem to talk a lot about our opponents, especially on media days and stuff like that. I'd probably prefer to take a little of the focus off our opponents, and just worry about our game... there's details of systems that we'll face that will change; there's personnel that will change, but the way we play isn't really going to change."

"From Friday to Sunday in the Denver series, we improved parts of our game, especially under pressure. Now we have to continue to improve those areas... (during the bye week) we've tried to keep the focus on what we're doing and how we can improve that process a little bit, and mostly what we can do to be successful heading up to Duluth on the road."

Have you and the players started to fully mesh after nearly a month together?

"It's going to take a lot more than than four or five weeks"

"We've gotta keep working at it, but we're making good progress, and that's what I said coming in. I'm not going to try and accomplish everything in one day, in one week, in one month. We have to just take it a step at a time. and do the work."

How does a stretch of playing Denver, UMD, Colorado College and Western Michigan show what your team is capable of?

"That's our league. You just described our league. I mean that's a normal stretch in the NCHC. That's nothing out of the ordinary... (we) just have to take care of this weekend. We can't be worried about two weeks ago or what's down the road. (We have to have a) narrow focus, take care of business today, be ready to play, do what's necessary to compete and gain three points on Friday night."

"We're not looking for measuring sticks (against the top teams). I know where I want our team to get to, I know what I have in terms of my standards or where I want us to head, and where I want us to eventually get to. We're looking for points."

How have the players continued building since you've been here?

"Guys have dug in, they're working hard, and their attention to detail has been good."

"I look at more things; I look at the camaraderie in the room, I look at how they go about their business, on the ice, off the ice, in the weight room, things like that. (There's) a lot of good, positive energy around these guys, and pretty good spirit within the group.

The team is leaving early for this series for travel to Minnesota, is there anything that looks different preparation wise?

"Not really, and we did the same thing for the series in St. Cloud, and we'll evaluate that going forward. There's a balance between taking off on a Wednesday and adding that extra day, it becomes a pretty long road trip for just two games. So we'll evaluate that just like everything else as we go forward, and make sure that we have the right formula."