Sun Devil Volleyball Rolling Again Ahead of Matchup with Rival Arizona

When you fall, you have to get back on the horse.

That's what the Sun Devil volleyball team has been able to do over their past four matches, as after falling to now #7 BYU on Oct 24 and losing their win streak, they started one right back up.

Arizona State, now up to #8 in the nation and sitting just one spot behind the lone team they trail in the Big 12 standings, has restarted their momentum against what was expected to be a softer schedule. Or, at least as soft as it usually gets in the highly competitive Big 12. But the Sun Devils have come out with something to prove, dropping just one set over the last four matches. Here's how they've done it.

W 3-0 vs UCF at home

Six days after falling to BYU, Arizona State came home to face UCF, a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big 12. The Sun Devils made quick work of them, winning 25-14, 25-16, and a dominant 25-11 third set in which they never trailed. They trailed for just four points total in the match, and never faced a deficit of more than two points. The Sun Devils held the Knights to a dreadful .0034 hitting percentage as a team, while ASU accumulated a .433 hitting percentage and was led by the dynamic duo of Noemie Glover and Una Vajagic, who combined for 23 kills. It was Maeva Schalk, though, who led the game in kills with 13, tying her season high in the win.

W 3-0 vs Houston at home

Finishing up the weekend set at Desert Financial Arena, the Sun Devils would sweep the home series in convincing fashion again, this time against the Cougars, who are currently tied with UCF in Big 12 play at 6-7.

A tight first set saw the Sun Devils actually trailing, 17-16, before winning seven points in a row and closing the set out shortly after. In the second, it was three separate 5-0 runs or better that lifted them to a two-set-to-none lead, before cruising to the sweep, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16. It was another big match for Vajagic, as her 15 kills doubled those of any other player in the match.

W 3-0 @Texas Tech

Taking their talents on the road, Arizona State was able to keep pushing back, making it three straight sweeps following the loss. In Lubbock, the Sun Devils again dominated to an outstanding degree, trailing by just two points the entire match and scoring three straight points 11 different times throughout the match. Led by their star hitter, Noemie Glover, who had a 19-kill showing, the Sun Devils again swept their way to victory, 25-13, 25-17, 25-18

W 3-1 vs Utah at home

Heading home two days later, the Sun Devils were finally bested in a set, but were not going to be denied, extending the win streak to four in a row. An astonishing 25-6 set one victory, where they scored 20 of the first 23 points in the match, put them in a great spot after one. A 25-13 set two win, where they again never trailed in the set, made it 11 straight set victories, before the Utes battled back to take the third, 26-24. Tightly contested the whole way through, Utah was able to win it with their backs against the wall to extend the match. An 8-2 run to begin the fourth was able to power the Sun Devils into a 25-17 victory, where they once more didn't trail in the set. Glover went nuclear again, this time with 23 kills, tied for the 2nd most she's had in a match this season.

Upcoming: Arizona

The Sun Devils will get the beginning portion of the weekend off before heading south to Tucson to take on the rival Wildcats on Sunday, Nov. 15. It will be the second time the Territorial Cup will take the court this year, with Arizona State pulling out a 3-1 win in Tempe exactly one month prior, on Oct. 15.

The Wildcats have struggled in conference play this year, currently second-to-last in the Big 12 at 2-11, and are just 7-17 overall. However, as both sides know well, the records rarely matter in a rivalry matchup such as this one. First serve is at 11 am MST on Sunday.