Buying In: ASU Hockey's Locks Down Four-Star, Dave Hakstol Gets His First Commitment From OHL Standout

There are no off days in college hockey, even in your first month on the job.

Dave Hakstol, less than a week after making his NCHC re-debut, 12 years after his last game, and splitting with St. Cloud State in the process, has begun the search for next year's talent. It seems as though he's already winning battles in the camp.

Who is Peter Green?

Green, a 2009-born defenseman, becomes the first commit of the Dave Hakstol era at Arizona State. A 4-star-rated prospect who's eligible for the 2027 NHL draft, Green is an exciting two-way defender who's already put up eight points in 16 games in the Ontario Hockey League(OHL).

Playing for the Brampton Steelheads, Green currently competes in one of Canada's three major junior leagues, along with the WHL and the QMJHL, making up the broader CHL. He represents the 'new era' of players that are now eligible to play college hockey, where prior they were ruled to be professionals, and therefore ineligible.

Green, a native of Toronto, ON, Canada, was the 14th overall pick in the OHL draft last season, tallying 13 points in 59 games with the Steelheads in 2025. He now leads Brampton in points among defensemen to begin his second season there, becoming a standout for the struggling Steelheads. He's projected to be a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft.

Despite hailing from Canada, Green is not unfamiliar with the US college hockey system. His older brother, David, went from Brampton in 2025-26 to Division 1 Merrimack College in Massachusetts. After a slow start to his Freshman season David exploded onto the scene on Halloween weekend, putting up 2 goals and 4 points overall in Friday's contest against Connecticut. His contributions on the blue line have led the Warriors to a 5-1-2 start and ranked 15th in the country by USCHO.com.

Looking Ahead

Peter Green now becomes the third Arizona State defense commit for the upcoming season, joining Henry Chmiel and Noah Lapointe, all of whom are currently in the CHL system. Chmiel, a Woodbury, MN native, began at the elite hockey school Shattuck-St. Mary's, before heading north of the border and playing in the WHL for the Prince Albert Raiders. Lapointe, from Burr Ridge, IL, was a part of the US National Development Team and played in the USHL before going to the OHL for the Brantford Bulldogs.

Both Chmiel and Lapointe were commits prior to Hakstol's arrival, but between comments Hakstol made about recruiting Canadian talent, and just the way that college hockey has been trending, don't be surprised if this isn't the last of the CHL commits to Hakstol's program going forward.