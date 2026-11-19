The Sun Devils are wheels up for Duluth after a bye week, and for a second consecutive series, will face both the top team in the NCHC standings and a top-five opponent.

This time, it will come on the road in the form of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, currently #5 in the USCHO.com poll.

After a series sweep at the hands of the reigning national champions in Denver, Arizona State will face a similarly tough task on the shores of Lake Superior. Here are the notable stories heading into this weekend's series.

Hobey Baker Award Winner: OUT

The Hobey Baker Award is awarded to the top college hockey player and has been awarded yearly since 1981. Bulldogs forward Max Plante was the winner of the prestigious award a season ago, becoming the seventh UMD player to receive the honor, the most of any school.

Plante then did something that is very infrequent for award recipients: he returned to school. The Detroit Red Wings draft pick became just the sixth Hobey Baker winner to come back to college after winning, and the first since Ryan Duncan in 2007.

Among other things (such as playing with his brothers, Zam and Victor), Max had something unique on his mind: becoming the first two-time Hobey Baker winner. But his 2026-27 season got off to a rough start, as after recording two points in the season opener against Long Island, a shoulder injury popped up, and he has not played since the opening series. Plante has now officially been ruled out for the series against Arizona State, despite being labeled as close and returning "soon" by head coach Scott Sandelin.

Bulldogs Thriving without Max

Most teams would suffer heavily without the Hobey Baker Award winner from the season before, but not the Bulldogs. Due to heavy contributions from many teammates, including his brother Zam, Minnesota Duluth has continued to steamroll on to a 9-3-2 record and a #5 ranking in the country, scoring the fourth-most goals in the NCAA (47).

Zam Plante, following a Sophomore season with 51 points (just one less than his brother Max's 52), has continued to light it up in Max's absence, with nine goals and 18 points through 14 games. He was named NCHC forward of the week, and rides a five-game scoring streak into Friday's contest. Both his goal and point marks are second best for the Bulldogs, as Junior defenseman Ty Hanson has been a revelation for Minnesota Duluth with 10 goals and 19 points thus far, already as many goals as he scored all of last season. That total puts Hanson third in the NCAA as a whole in points, with Zam Plante in fourth.

The scoring doesn't end there, as overall, the Bulldogs have four players inside the top six in the NCAA in scoring. Sophomore Hunter Anderson and Junior Jayson Shaugbay both have 16 points on the season, with the majority coming from assists (12 and 14, respectively). They are 2/3rds of one of the best 2nd lines in college hockey that the Sun Devils will work to slow down over the weekend.

Special Teams Battle

If the scoring firepower wasn't enough for Minnesota Duluth, they also sport the #1 penalty kill in the NCAA, at 94.4% (34-36) this season. The Sun Devils will look to break through against this stifling unit, as they enter 8-31 (25.8%) on the power play this season, but haven't scored on the man advantage in the last three games.

Arizona State has also been stellar on the PK, 4th best in the NCAA at 91.2% (32-34). The Bulldogs have racked up chances on the man advantage, with 52 power-play opportunities, tied for 3rd most in the country, but have only scored 11 goals, for just 21.2%. The Sun Devils will have to stay out of the box against the highly skilled Minnesota Duluth.

A Step Up in Class

All that offensive firepower is sure to test even the most elite of defensive teams, but for Arizona State, which allows the eighth most goals per game in the NCAA, they'll need every bit of the bye week to focus on Dave Hakstol's plan to slow down the high-powered Bulldogs

Series History

Arizona State leads the all-time matchup against the Bulldogs, 5-4-1, but has struggled in Amsoil Arena in their time in Division I, going just 1-4-1 in Duluth, but that lone win came just a season ago.

The teams split the single series last year in Duluth, with the Bulldogs winning the first 3-1, but the Sun Devils bouncing back to win 6-3 in the second contest. Now, ASU forward Daniel Schlaine scored twice in that series, one in each contest, but for the Bulldogs. He'll now travel to Duluth as an opponent for the first time, as he also attended high school in Minnesota as well.