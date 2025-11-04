Sun Devils Recharge During Bye Week After Statement Win
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham praised his team’s toughness and, following their gritty win over Iowa State, emphasized that resilience has defined the Sun Devils’ 2025 season.
“I love our resilience,” Dillingham said. “When the glass is empty, we fill it back up.”
The victory, led by quarterback Jeff Sims in place of injured starter Sam Leavitt, showed ASU’s ability to adapt and win in a new offensive style centered around the quarterback run game.
Despite 11 penalties and a negative turnover margin, the Sun Devils found a way to control the tempo and secure a crucial road win.
Bye Week Focus: Rest and Reset
With a bye week ahead, Dillingham gave his players time away from football, though they’ll continue to lift, run, and rehab.
“Sometimes you just need to get away,” Dillingham said, explaining that mental rest is as important as physical recovery.
The Sun Devils will return early next week to prepare for West Virginia, which comes off a big win over Houston.
Several key players could also return soon. Dillingham said linebacker Prince Dorba and defensive back Tate Romney have “a really good shot” to be back within the next two games, while Xavion Alford is progressing in their recovery.
Following his performance against Iowa State, Sims was named the Associated Press National Player of the Week.
Dillingham praised Sims for his leadership and loyalty, saying, “He’s everything that’s right about college football.”
Defensive Growth Highlighted by Breakout Performances
Dillingham credited the defense for a strong second half, singling out lineman Justin Wodtly for what he called “probably his best game as a Sun Devil.”
He also highlighted the depth in the secondary, with Montana Warren starting at boundary safety and impressing in his first full outing there.
“He’s consistently preparing,” Dillingham said. “He’s found a system of what it takes to be successful.”
The Sun Devils’ offensive line earned Big 12 honors after allowing zero sacks and rushing for nearly 300 yards.
Dillingham called it “probably their best game of the season,” noting that the group has responded well after a brutal October stretch against elite defenses.
Asked about the changing landscape of college football, Dillingham said that teams must adjust to their personnel and not be afraid to learn from others.
“The best guys steal a lot of stuff,” he said. “You only take things that solve a problem or answer a question for your team.”
Despite the strong performance, Dillingham expressed frustration over penalties, saying they’ve been uncharacteristically high this season. “We have officials at practice every day, so it’s frustrating,” he said. “A lot of it comes from younger guys still learning.”
ASU will use the bye week to reset before facing a surging West Virginia team in Tempe. With momentum building and several injured players close to returning,
Dillingham said his main goal is to keep the team’s passion steady. “When our guys play with that passion and purpose,” he said, “we win a lot of football games.”
