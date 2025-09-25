What Arizona State Injury Report Means Now, Moving Froward
TEMPE -- In a season that has been full of uncertainty for the Arizona State football team in 2025, there is currently a certainty in motion - the fact that several key players remain out.
The Sun Devil program had to unveil an official injury report on Tuesday night as part of a new Big 12 conference requirement ahead of Friday night's game against TCU - Arizona State on SI breaks down the key absences, along with what they mean - both now and moving forward.
Same Players Out as Last Week - With One Twist
Arizona State will be without star safety Xavion Alford for the third consecutive game after head coach Kenny Dillingham stated he is battling through a multi-week injury. Jalen Moss will miss his fourth consecutive battle after exiting the season opener, while starting nickel Montana Warren will not play for a second consecutive week.
The surprising addition was explosive rotational pass rusher Albert Smith II - he is a valuable member of the group despite not being a starting player.
What This Means For Arizona State in Week Five
It is presumed that Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove will once again slot in at the nickelback position after playing admirably over the last two weeks.
The same can be said for Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, who has shown to be a reliable go-to option for DC Brian Ward - something that wasn't necessarily the case at the safety position last season. Derek Eusebio is likely to receive work in the slot in relief of Moss, who should be able to make a return after the week six bye.
Smith's absence will leave a bit of a void in the pass rush group, but the usual suspects should be able to pull their weight all the same. Ramar Williams is potentially a name to watch as well.
What This Means Moving Forward
The hope is that Moss will return after the bye week, as the wide receiver was seen doing work at practice on Wednesday. The optimist would say that a week off has the potential to lend enough time for Alford to return as well.
As for Warren and Smith - each individual status moving forward is anyone's guess.
Arizona State is truly one of the embodiments of the 'next man up' mantra at the college level - the coaching staff holds great faith in the depth that is in place.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
