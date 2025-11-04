Arizona State Has Big Chance to Land Three-Star Target
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have 18 commits in their 2026 recruiting class. While the class is in a good spot, the Sun Devils are still looking to add talent.
There aren’t many uncommitted prospects at this stage in the cycle, but a former three-star offensive lineman target from Arizona recently decommitted from Ohio State, opening the door for Arizona State to get back involved in his recruitment.
Which Former Arizona State Target Decommitted From Ohio State?
On November 3, Rivlas' Hayes Fawcett reported that Aaron Thomas, a three-star offensive tackle from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona, had decommitted from Ohio State.
Thomas had been committed to the Buckeyes since June 25, and now becomes one of the highest-rated available prospects in the 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 514 overall player in the class, the No. 39 offensive tackle, and the No. 8 prospect from Arizona.
The Sun Devils were one of the first to get involved with Thomas during his initial recruitment, first extending him an offer in April of 2024. He took two unofficial visits to Tempe during the 2024 season, but never took an official visit (OV).
While Dilligham and his staff didn't make a big push to land Thomas before his Ohio State commitment, that could change now that he's decommitted from the program. The Sun Devils currently have five offensive linemen committed to their 2026 class, but could be looking to add another.
The 6'6”, 305-pound offensive tackle took an official visit with Florida State on October 4, and his father, Eric, played for the Seminoles when he was in college. If Arizona State wants to add Thomas, it'll likely face the most competition from Mike Norvell and company.
Thomas is one of Arizona's top prospects, and Dillingham has been outspoken about wanting to get more in-stat talent on his roster. Adding the young offensive tackle would be a great start in doing so.
The Sun Devils may be content with their 2026 recruiting class, particularly on the offensive line. However, with Thomas being from Arizona and Dillingham previously targeting him, Arizona State will likely make a push for him.
