Halfway Point: A Look at ASU's 2026 Offensive Recruiting Class

The Sun Devils are halfway through the 2025 season. Here's how their 2026 recruiting class is shaping up on offense.

Max Dorsey

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Sun Devil Stadium.
Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona State has made it through six of its 12 games in the 2025 season. As the year continues, the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down. Here's a look at how the Sun Devils' 2026 offensive recruiting class looks up to this point.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Arizona State's 2026 Offensive Recruiting Class

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have a total of 17 hard commits in the 2026 cycle. Of those, nine play on the offensive side of the ball. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.

*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.

Quarterbacks

Jake Fette, Four-Star, El Paso, Texas

Sam Leavitt
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Running Backs

Cardae Mack, Three-Star, Humble, Texas

Wide Receivers

Cooper Reid, Three-Star, Dripping Springs, Texas

Jordyn Tyson
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates quarterback Sam Leavitt’s (not pictured) touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Tight Ends

Hayden Vercher, Three-Star, Thousand Oaks, California

Landen Miree, Three-Star, Cincinatti, Ohio

Offensive Lineman

Josh Atkins
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Josh Atkins (65) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cortavious Tisaby, Three-Star, Dallas, Texas

Marques Uini, Three Star, Cooperas Cove, Texas

Siosaia Lapuaho, Three-Star, Garden City, Kansas

Niniva Nicholson, Three-Star, Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Kenny Dillingham
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Who Should Fans Be Most Excited About?

The player ASU fans should be most excited about is Jake Fette. Not only does he play the most important position, but he's also the Sun Devils' highest-rated recruit. Fette ranks as 247Sports' No. 105 player in the 2026 class and the No. 9 quarterback prospect.

Between Fette and Cameron Dyer, a four-star signal-caller that the Sun Devils signed in 2025, the Sun Devils should be set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future.

Cameron Dyer
Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) fakes a hand-off during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who Will Make An Immediate Impact?

Hayden Vercher is someone who should make an immediate impact for ASU next season. Dillingham loves to run two tight end sets, and with both of the Sun Devils' starters currently in their senior year, Vercher should have a role open up for him in 2026.

Which Position Group Should Help the Sun Devils Improve the Most?

Kyle Scott
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) and Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Kyle Scott (77) block during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Every starting offensive lineman for Arizona State this season is either a senior or a grad transfer. Dillingham and his staff made it a point to grab players at those positions, with four players committed across the offensive line.

While none will likely be year-one starters as true freshmen, they will undoubtedly help the Sun Devils' depth on the offensive line. That should prove to be crucial for the future of ASU's offense as a whole.

Published
Max Dorsey
MAX DORSEY

