Halfway Point: A Look at ASU's 2026 Offensive Recruiting Class
Arizona State has made it through six of its 12 games in the 2025 season. As the year continues, the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down. Here's a look at how the Sun Devils' 2026 offensive recruiting class looks up to this point.
Arizona State's 2026 Offensive Recruiting Class
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have a total of 17 hard commits in the 2026 cycle. Of those, nine play on the offensive side of the ball. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.
*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.
Quarterbacks
Jake Fette, Four-Star, El Paso, Texas
Running Backs
Cardae Mack, Three-Star, Humble, Texas
Wide Receivers
Cooper Reid, Three-Star, Dripping Springs, Texas
Tight Ends
Hayden Vercher, Three-Star, Thousand Oaks, California
Landen Miree, Three-Star, Cincinatti, Ohio
Offensive Lineman
Cortavious Tisaby, Three-Star, Dallas, Texas
Marques Uini, Three Star, Cooperas Cove, Texas
Siosaia Lapuaho, Three-Star, Garden City, Kansas
Niniva Nicholson, Three-Star, Rancho Santa Margarita, California
Who Should Fans Be Most Excited About?
The player ASU fans should be most excited about is Jake Fette. Not only does he play the most important position, but he's also the Sun Devils' highest-rated recruit. Fette ranks as 247Sports' No. 105 player in the 2026 class and the No. 9 quarterback prospect.
Between Fette and Cameron Dyer, a four-star signal-caller that the Sun Devils signed in 2025, the Sun Devils should be set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future.
Who Will Make An Immediate Impact?
Hayden Vercher is someone who should make an immediate impact for ASU next season. Dillingham loves to run two tight end sets, and with both of the Sun Devils' starters currently in their senior year, Vercher should have a role open up for him in 2026.
Which Position Group Should Help the Sun Devils Improve the Most?
Every starting offensive lineman for Arizona State this season is either a senior or a grad transfer. Dillingham and his staff made it a point to grab players at those positions, with four players committed across the offensive line.
While none will likely be year-one starters as true freshmen, they will undoubtedly help the Sun Devils' depth on the offensive line. That should prove to be crucial for the future of ASU's offense as a whole.
Please let us know your thoughts on the brand new podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!