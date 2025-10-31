Bobby Hurley Discusses New Roster, Big 12 Competition, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley spoke with media after Thursday's practice in preparation for the onset of his 11th season as leader of the program this coming Tuesday against Southern Utah.
To watch the full availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of key things said by Hurley during the 20-minute talk.
On What Moe Odum Brings
"Kind of been like, he's older, he's played a lot of games. He's got a lot of confidence. Plays with plays with that confidence. He's a point guard. He's a true point guard. He's a leader. You know, place to win. I think his teammates really enjoy playing with him because of his feel for the game and his ability to find the open man, and that's why he was fourth in the country and assists. He's been, he's been fantastic, really, since day one..."
On International Players
"Older guys, experienced players, guys that played, you know, at a good level in Europe, that played against really good competition. It's underrated how well coached some of those guys could be when they get to you like they and they haven't disappointed in that regard at all. Like, you know, Massamba Diop has had two years in Spain where he's, you know, he's really he can be pretty special stuff he can do. You don't have to teach him a lot. He intuitively knows to do certain things."
On Big 12
"As far as the big 12, I mean, it's, goes without saying what it is. It's a beast. It's, you know, it's a gauntlet, whatever the word you want to use, and it's a loaded conference. You got some high profile freshmen in the league. You got first team all Americans that are older. I mean, it's top to bottom. It's fantastic, really high hopes for a great season."
On Coaching Staff
"I like our staff. I think we get along very well. I think that's number one, very cohesive. You know. I think each guy brings something a little bit different, different past experiences, different ideas. I got two ties, so I'm not sure which tie you're talking about. I got old Ty and new Ty. Yeah, old Ty is actually younger than new Ty.
So Ty Larson is, he's been great with me this last year and change, and he's, he's done a very good job. He's, he was with Chris beer, and so brings a lot of different ideas from that. And Ty Amundsen has, you know, been great locally here, I hired NATO. It's a long time ago. I had a high school coach, so I've been able to do that. Nick urban is a former high school coach, so kind of think about that."
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!