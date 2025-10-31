All Sun Devils

Bobby Hurley Discusses New Roster, Big 12 Competition, More

The Arizona State head coach is ready to open up the 2025-26 season next week.

Kevin Hicks

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley spoke with media after Thursday's practice in preparation for the onset of his 11th season as leader of the program this coming Tuesday against Southern Utah.

Below is a partial transcript of key things said by Hurley during the 20-minute talk.

On What Moe Odum Brings

"Kind of been like, he's older, he's played a lot of games. He's got a lot of confidence. Plays with plays with that confidence. He's a point guard. He's a true point guard. He's a leader. You know, place to win. I think his teammates really enjoy playing with him because of his feel for the game and his ability to find the open man, and that's why he was fourth in the country and assists. He's been, he's been fantastic, really, since day one..."

On International Players

"Older guys, experienced players, guys that played, you know, at a good level in Europe, that played against really good competition. It's underrated how well coached some of those guys could be when they get to you like they and they haven't disappointed in that regard at all. Like, you know, Massamba Diop has had two years in Spain where he's, you know, he's really he can be pretty special stuff he can do. You don't have to teach him a lot. He intuitively knows to do certain things."

On Big 12

Mar 8, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley during the National Anthem at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

"As far as the big 12, I mean, it's, goes without saying what it is. It's a beast. It's, you know, it's a gauntlet, whatever the word you want to use, and it's a loaded conference. You got some high profile freshmen in the league. You got first team all Americans that are older. I mean, it's top to bottom. It's fantastic, really high hopes for a great season."

On Coaching Staff

"I like our staff. I think we get along very well. I think that's number one, very cohesive. You know. I think each guy brings something a little bit different, different past experiences, different ideas. I got two ties, so I'm not sure which tie you're talking about. I got old Ty and new Ty. Yeah, old Ty is actually younger than new Ty.

So Ty Larson is, he's been great with me this last year and change, and he's, he's done a very good job. He's, he was with Chris beer, and so brings a lot of different ideas from that. And Ty Amundsen has, you know, been great locally here, I hired NATO. It's a long time ago. I had a high school coach, so I've been able to do that. Nick urban is a former high school coach, so kind of think about that."

Mar 8, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley talks to guard Joson Sanon (3) during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

