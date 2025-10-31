Arizona State Basketball Stars Talk Big 12, Team Growth
TEMPE -- Arizona State basketball stars Moe Odum and Allen Mukeba spoke to the media after Thursday's practice in anticipation of the 2025-26 season opener on Tuesday.
Below is a transcript of what both Odum and Mukeba had to say during the media availability.
Odum on Team Connecting
"So just being new to the team. You know, 14 new players, 13 new players. So he's just trying to come in, bring that culture, build a bond with my teammates. We do a lot of things off the court. We go eat, we do activities. So we only get, maybe not even a year, six, seven months to change around the team. So we trying to really just connect as a team off the court, so on the court, could just move as one together."
Odum on Connection With Bobby Hurley
"It's been super fun, because, you know, we both grew up in the New Jersey, New York City era area, so when we first, we first recruited me like he didn't, he didn't call me as, like a recruiter, we kind of spoke about where we grew up at so we kind of related to a lot of things. So it wasn't so much of a recruit. It was more like connecting together, you know, like reconnecting from where we grew up. It's been super fun. You know, he's a legend, two time national champion."
Odum on Transition to Power Five Basketball
"The transition from mid major high major is the intensity of the practice. Players, one through 10, all can jump out the gym. You know, you got to use your mind a little bit more. Use your IQ a little bit more, be patient, a little bit more. So everything, everything speeds up, but in your mind, everything got to slow down a little bit more."
Mukeba on Communication With Teammate Mor Massamba
"Well, you know, I've been playing in the NCAA for five years right now, and all I got to do is just show him a little bit more. I just play out here, you know, he was playing in here, just, I don't want to say it's less physical, it's just different, you know, just showing a little bit more. You know, we both speak strange, so I just had to tell him, it's really not hard and keep communicating."
Odum on Complimenting Other Guards In-Game
I feel like I'll compliment them because I take care some of their work that they don't have to do so much dribbling and so much like created tough shots, or trying to take tough shots where I could just, you know, get them in eight right spots, hit them on spot up shots."
