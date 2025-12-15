TEMPE -- Relentless hustle. An offense that has been great both inside and outside of the arc. A defense that has seemingly improved by the game in this campaign. There are many reasons why Arizona State basketball has started the season with a 9-2 record.

Perhaps the most significant development has been the emergence of a bench that has been reliable throughout the first 11 games of the campaign.

The 2024-25 season was marred by a general lack of depth, as head coach Bobby Hurley was forced to play six players at various points of the season.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) dribbles against Oklahoma University Sooners guard Xzayvier Brown (1) in the second half at PHX Arena.

Even the injuries that have faced the program this season haven't deterred the unit from remaining productive - ASU on SI examines the quartet of players that have been key in catalyzing the team off the bench.

Anthony "Pig" Johnson

What a rise for Johnson over the last year.

The senior was playing NAIA basketball in the 2024-25 season, leading the lower division of collegiate basketball in scoring. Those close to Hurley saw film on Johnson, pointed him out to the head coach, and the rest is history.

Now, Johnson has established himself as one of the best sixth men in the Big 12, becoming a driving force and piece of identity for the squad on both sides of the ball.

Allen Mukeba

The 6-foot-8 senior from Belgium, who previously played at Oakland, has been impactful in numerous ways during his final season of collegiate basketball.

Mukeba averages 1.6 blocks and steals per game, while also serving as a reliable rebounder when needed. His presence has been a welcome one in Tempe, and Hurley made a wise decision in targeting the mid-major star.

Noah Meeusen

The Belgian guard missed the first two weeks of the season due to an ankle injury, but has been an impact player ever since returning on Nov. 17 against Georgia State.

Meeusen has totaled 14 assists and has shot 5-of-12 on 3-pointers over the last three games. He has displayed some staying power as the backup point guard to star Moe Odum.

Marcus Adams Jr.

Adams was a prime candidate to start early on in the process of the offseason. However, an injury in September ended those hopes.

Yet, the junior has recently emerged as the efficient shot-maker and versatile defender that the team needs him to be. It isn't inconceivable at all to believe that Adams will continue impacting winning in Tempe, even if he remains in a bench role.

