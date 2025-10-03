Predictive Analytics Reveal Arizona State’s Outlook for the Season
TEMPE -- Arizona State is 4-1 heading into a week six bye week, as they prepare for the stretch run of the 2025 season.
Kenny Dillingham's squad is getting much-needed rest as preparations continue for four massive weeks to come. Arizona State on SI takes a look at how the ESPN FPI metric believes the rest of the season will go.
@Utah: 33.8% Chance To Win
This remains the least likely game the Sun Devils will win over the final seven games of the season - at least per the FPI metric.
This makes sense at the surface, as Utah has a marked home-field advantage, particularly at home, along with being incredibly built up in the trenches.
Arizona State has been putting together the talent on its roster on a more consistent basis as of late, but Utah absolutely cannot be discounted here. This should be another tightly contested battle for the Sun Devils.
Texas Tech: 43% Chance To Win
The matchup being a home one gives the Sun Devils a marked advantage in at least one area.
As far as rosters are concerned, it appears as if these are the two most talented in the Big 12. Arizona State's offensive line has held up better as the season has gone on, but the Red Raiders' front seven will undoubtedly pose challenges.
This game truly may come down to who makes more game-winning plays between Behren Morton and Sam Leavitt.
Houston: 73.4% Chance To Win
Houston has surprised some in the college football world with a 4-0 start to the season - proving to be a tangibly improved team compared to a season ago.
While winning is easier said than done, Arizona State is still a more talented team that has a more established coaching staff.
@Iowa State: 39.5% Chance To Win
An early road game against a fellow conference contender will not be a simple task to tackle. Arizona State still appears to be stronger at key positions - especially on offense.
While Matt Campbell and Rocco Becht comprise a formidable duo, the wide receiving group has been slightly disappointing to this point, while the running back room lacks the explosiveness that Arizona State's does.
West Virginia: 91.6% Chance To Win
The Sun Devils are set to host Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers, coming out of another bye week. The combination of holding the better roster and being at home should validate the current massive advantage that Arizona State holds here.
@Colorado: 58.6% Chance To Win
A late-season game in Boulder has potential to make this matchup fascinating.
The Buffaloes unfortunately have lacked explosiveness on offense to this point, and this very well has potential to be a game in which the Arizona State offense takes off in.
Arizona: 70.7% Chance To Win
Arizona's blowout loss to Iowa State cooled the growing hype behind the team - the Sun Devils are the better team and are hosting the game in Tempe as the regular season finale.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
