Where Arizona State Fits in the Big 12 Power Vacuum

TEMPE -- The new Big 12 was left without "blue bloods" when Arizona State, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado joined the conference in 2024 to replace the outgoing Texas/Oklahoma programs that departed for the SEC.

Arizona State has found the most immediate success under Kenny Dillingham - as they have gone 14-5 in two seasons in the league, including a conference title a year ago this week.

The 6-3 mark in 2025 was short of being enough to qualify for the title game, but the Sun Devils remain in optimal position to contend in the conference for years to come.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tier 4: UCF, Oklahoma State

UCF went 5-7 in the a season that saw former coach Scott Frost return to the program. There is definite upside with the program as long as Frost is in place, but it has to be a concern that Gus Malzahn willingly left to take an offensive coordinator position elsewhere.

Oklahoma State once again has new life after hiring North Texas head coach Eric Morris, but more has to be seen on the field before changing the current outlook.

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Ayo Shotomide-King (9) runs after a reception as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) and Javan Robinson (12) defend in the first half the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 2, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tier 3: Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas, Colorado, Cincinnati

Baylor's future has been muddied in recent months after going from being considered one of the favorites to win the Big 12 to finishing out a 5-7 campaign.

West Virginia went 4-8 in Rich Rodriguez's return season, but have risen to the top tier of the conference in terms of the 2026 recruiting class.

Colorado is the program in this tier that likely has the highest upside moving forward under Deion Sanders, although Kansas and Cincinnati have solid floors in the grand scheme of things as well.

Clouds form as the Arizona State Sun Devils take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tier 2: Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, TCU, Kansas State

Arizona has aided in their case to be considered a top program moving forward as much as anyone else in the conference in recent months. Head coach Brent Brennan has found success on the recruiting trail, the program has done great when it comes to player retention, and the Wildcats have won nine or more games in two of the last three seasons.

Houston was another surprise this season - going 9-3 in line with Arizona. Head coach Willie Fritz also signed the top QB prospect in the 2026 class in Keisean Henderson, adding to the overall promise of the program.

Iowa State has become a pillar of consistency under Matt Campbell. TCU remains in the upper tier of programs considering branding and the 2022 national title game appearance. Kansas State is set to potentially begin a new era with Collin Klein as head coach, which should only boost their efforts in the recruiting game.

Tier 1: ASU, Texas Tech, BYU, Utah

Arizona State continues to be as strong as any other program in the conference in the transfer portal, as players are lining up to play for coaches who have built incredible track records. While the program is still attempting to catch up in the NIL sphere, they continue to rapidly improve in that sphere, and Dillingham is set to be at the very top of the conference on a near-yearly basis, moving ahead with the support of AD Graham Rossini.

Texas Tech has built a juggernaut in less than a calendar year, as head coach Joey McGuire has two five-star prospects signed to the 2026 class this is with the program is sure to compete in the transfer portal as well.

BYU and Utah have become bubbling powers in the college football world in recent seasons. Both secured 10-win seasons, both have been more fruitful in the recruiting sphere than historical precedent says, and both have stable infrastructures that are likely to remain in place long-term.

An incredible amount of things can change in a short period of time, but this is ultimately where the power structure stands heading into 2025 bowl season.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .