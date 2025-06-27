Projecting Arizona State Basketball's Starting Lineup in 2025
Bobby Hurley is facing the pressure going into year 11 of his tenure as Arizona State's basketball coach.
The former college basketball legend at Duke is entering the final year of his contract and is likely facing an ultimatum to reach the NCAA Tournament in order to receive a new contract.
The 53 year old has been tasked with spending the last several months attempting to replenish a roster that was almost completely depleted via the transfer portal and players running out of eligibility.
While Hurley has done an admirable job building up roster depth, he will be tasked with putting out a competent starting five as well - here is the best guess as to what that could look like:
Moe Odum
Odum brings a true 'stabilizing' presence to the Sun Devil offense after years of possessing score-first lead guards in the form of Marreon Jackson and Alston Mason.
Odum shot 37% from three point range and averaged over seven assists per contest and could very much be a factor in making the ASU offense more organized in 2025-26.
Adante' Holiman
Holiman enjoyed the best season of his college career last season at Georgia Southern - averaging 16.9 PPG while shooting 38.6% from behind the arc across 25 appearances.
Holiman is definitely undersized for a two-guard at six feet even, but brings a potent scoring punch to the table and should be able to fit into a team-oriented defense.
Marcus Adams Jr.
Adams was a former four star recruit that played last season at Cal State Northridge, where he averaged 16.1 PPG on 39.5% from three.
Adams continues the trend of Hurley building his roster around shooting capabilities - he brings three-level scoring and athleticism to the table in what will be a challenging Big 12 slate.
Allen Mukeba
Mukeba is the definition of a bruiser is there ever was one - the 6'6", 247 pound wing is a physical finisher that plays hard on both ends of the floor.
Mukeba also possesses a polish in the post that many may not expect - the physicality and skill that Mukeba provides could serve Hurley well in a conference full of physical teams.
Mor Massamba Diop
Diop averaged 16.3 PPG, 7 RPG, and 1.6 blocks per contest in Spain last season while bringing much-needed size to the table.
