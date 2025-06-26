Breaking Down Arizona State's Basketball Roster in 2025
Bobby Hurley is currently entering year 11 as head coach of the Arizona State basketball program - which could be his final year at the post.
The 2024-25 team entered the season as a potential sleeper to reach the NCAA Tournament behind a talented, youth-laden roster.
Unfortunately, an extremely rough first foray into Big 12 play did not pay dividends for the squad - and a mass exodus ensued in the off-season following a 13-20 finish to the year.
Now where does the roster stand?
Per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
Departed or expected to depart: Alston Mason(13.8 PPG),BJ Freeman(13.7 PPG),Basheer Jihad(12.7 PPG),Joson Sanon(11.9 PPG),Adam Miller(9.8 PPG),Jayden Quaintance(9.4 PPG),Amier Ali(5.5 PPG),Shawn Phillips Jr. (5.4 PPG),Austin Nunez(2.0 PPG),Brandon Gardner,Brycen Long
Mason and Jihad exhausted eligibility. Freeman was dismissed from the team in February and signed with UCF last month for one final year of collegiate play. Gardner transferred to Sacramento State after not playing a single game in Tempe, while Long found a home at Portland State.
Phillips Jr. committed to play for Missouri, Nunez departed the program for a second time to play at Texas El-Paso.
Lastly, Quaintance went to play for Kentucky, Sanon departed for St. John's, and Ali left for Mississippi State.
In limbo:Jake O'Neil(13.1 PPG at Idaho State)
Expected to return: Trevor Best(3.6 PPG)
Best is the lone player that is returning from last season after joining midway into last season.
Incoming transfers: Adante' Holiman(16.9 PPG at Georgia Southern),Marcus Adams Jr. (16.1 PPG at Cal State Northridge),Allen Mukeba(14.6 PPG at Oakland),Moe Odum(13.1 PPG at Pepperdine),Santiago Trouet(8.7 PPG at San Diego),Bryce Ford(7.1 PPG at Toledo), Vijay Wallace (juco), Anthony Johnson (23.6 PPG at Cumberlands)
Holiman gives Hurley a real guard that can put the ball on the floor and score, while Odum is more of a 'traditional' point guard - which the ASU roster has not possessed in some time.
Mukeba brings a strong sense of physicality to the table in the post at 6'6", 247.
Adams Jr. could very well be the best player on this roster - the former four star is a lethal three-level scorer and quality athlete.
Incoming freshmen: Marcus Jackson(four-star),Jaion Pitt(four-star),Kash Polk(three-star), Andrija Grbovic (international), Mor Massamba Diop (international)
