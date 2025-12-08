Arizona State Star Reportedly Absent From Team Banquet

TEMPE -- Arizona State football fans potentially received an answer that they had been holding a collective breath for in the last several weeks on Sunday night.

The 8-4 Sun Devils hosted the end-of-season team banquet on Sunday following being selected to play in their eighth Sun Bowl in program history earlier in the day - the only problem was a key player that was conspicuously missing from the event.

Sam Leavitt Reportedly Absent From Banquet

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman was the first to report the absence on Sunday evening - noting that he did not appear on stage when the captains were being honored individually

BREAKING: "Sam Leavitt was the lone captain not at ASU's banquet tonight, per several people in attendance.



The other captains went on stage individually. When it came time to honor Leavitt, (Kenny) Dillingham told the audience that he 'wished him well in whatever his future may hold.'"

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Karpman went on to add more to the report, also noting that Dillingham opted to recognize Leavitt despite the implied knowledge that he would be a no-show

"Dillingham told the audience it would be cowardly not to mention Leavitt while recognizing the rest of the team's captains, even though he wasn't there, three people in attendance told me."

What Does This Development Mean?

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The words from Dillingham don't sound like the words of a coach that is confident that the star player will remain in town.

Although Leavitt has yet to officially make a decision as to what he will do in the coming weeks, the previous On3 report pointed to a world in which the redshirt sophomore was likely to depart Tempe after two seasons.

Leavitt's 2025 season was entered with sky-high expectations - both internally and externally - after the 20 year old rebuffed overtures from outside programs last offseason.

The preseason number 11 team never truly clicked as expected - Leavitt injured his foot in the September 20 game against Baylor in the process and eventually opted to undergo surgery that ended his season.

If this is indeed it for the talented passer's time in Tempe - he ended it with 34 passing touchdowns,10 rushing scores, and a Big 12 title in 2024.

As for the Sun Devils - it seemed likely that a transfer portal quarterback would be added regardless of what happens, while Jake Fette is officially set to get to campus this spring, and freshman Cam Dyer returns for a second season after redshirting this season.

Del Valle High School quarterback Jake Fette (1) breaks away from the Lubbock Cooper defense on a 40-yard touchdown run during a playoff game, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in El Paso, Texas. Despite Fette’s standout performance, the Conquistadors fell to the Pirates, 45-42. | Luis Torres/For El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

