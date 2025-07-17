Sam Leavitt Has Arizona State In Headlines
Arizona State is in an undeniably awesome position heading into the 2025 season.
Much of the positive reception surrounding the program is based in star QB Sam Leavitt returning for a second and potentially final season in Tempe.
Leavitt is coming off of a season in which he took command of the offense early on in 2024 - finishing with 24 passing scores and a Big 12 Freshman of the Year award.
That has directly resulted in numerous pundits naming him one of the best quarterbacks in the country - this case is no different.
Sam Khan Jr. and Antonio Morales of The Athletic ranked every starting quarterback in the FBS ahead of the start of the season - Leavitt came in at number seven.
More on the redshirt sophomore below:
"Coach Kenny Dillingham has quickly built a strong reputation for QB development. Leavitt is well on his way to becoming the latest success story."
"Leavitt rapidly progressed from first-time starter into the Big 12’s best quarterback by season’s end. He’s a fluid athlete who relied on that athleticism and his legs early on until he found his groove as a passer in the second half of the year. Once he did, Arizona State’s offense took off on its way to a Big 12 title and CFP appearance. Running back Cam Skattebo, the Sun Devils’ heartbeat, is gone, so Leavitt will be relied upon more, but he showed in the second half of last year he’s ready for that sort of responsibility."
“Super smart, really good processor, has traits, a real arm. He’s gonna be a stud. He’s a real one,” a Power 4 general manager said."
Leavitt came in below only Drew Allar, DJ Lagway, John Mateer, LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, and Cade Klubnik - all field generals that are typically placed in the same vicinity of him in conversations surrounding the best at the position.
Could Leavitt be higher than he actually is? It can be argued. However, if the sophomore can take anticipated steps forward in certain areas within an offense that should be both deeper and more talented top-to-bottom - there is quite possibly no one that has a higher ceiling at quarterback.
