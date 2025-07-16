Sam Leavitt Discusses 2024 Arizona State Season
Arizona State has a legitimate action plan at the quarterback position in the form of redshirt sophomore Sam Leavitt.
The rapidly rising star figure in the collegiate game is gearing towards taking an even larger step forward in 2025 after winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year the season prior.
There's still time to look back and reflect on the 2024 season that was despite the aspirations the roster has in the upcoming season - Leavitt took to the Jim Rome show Monday to do just that.
Rome first asked Leavitt what he was more proud of from the team perspective and from his own point of view.
"Collectively, as a team, I was just so proud of our team for... we just kept the main thing the main thing every single day, we came to work, and we did it for each other. You know, we didn't look at things from a media standpoint, we weren't doing anything for anybody else, it was every single day for us..."
"For me, one of the things I was most proud of was, one, coming back from an injury, playing out the rest of a game on a broken rib, I thought that showed some pretty good grit on my end. And then just, you know, the confidence that I played with and being a young cat and taking over a team, making them really buy into myself."
Leavitt came alive over the final seven games of his freshman season - throwing for 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. That finish has given credence to the belief that Leavitt will be even better this season.
Rome then finished off the subsection of questions by asking if the outside noise surrounding the team going into 2024 - with the Sun Devils being picked to finish last in the Big 12 Media poll as the major example.
"Oh yeah for sure... I remember they were doing a College Gameday pick, it was us against Kansas State, and the announcers were like 'why are we even picking this game?'
The Arizona State program is now set to move forward in the pursuit of a national championship trophy - that chase begins on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
