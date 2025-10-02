Sam Leavitt Sees Stock Rise After Standout Week Five Performance
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt's status as one of the best quarterbacks in college football ever since becoming the starting QB of the Arizona State football program has come into question in the last several weeks following a letdown showing against Mississippi State in week two.
The loss helped aid a dip in where he has been ranked within the scope of the college football world, but three strong performances in response have once again righted the ship.
CBS Sports experts David Cobb and Cody Nagel ranked Leavitt as the 17th best quarterback in the country heading into week six of the season - which was a 25-spot improvement from the week before.
The rationale on the ranking bump is below.
"Out-dueling Josh Hoover was a massive boost for Leavitt's stock. The Arizona State quarterback spearheaded a furious rally from 17 points down, tossing two touchdown passes and adding a rushing score. From the middle of the second quarter into the early fourth, Leavitt was nearly flawless, completing 16 of 18 throws to keep the Sun Devils offense humming."
Leavitt's perception improving in general within the last three weeks has been a major positive for the Sun Devil program. While the outside noise means little to nothing to head coach Kenny Dillingham, it surely feels re-assuring to Arizona State fans that there is a sense of belief in the team once again following a week two loss.
This has also been a positive development for Leavitt's prospects to enter the 2026 NFL draft, as LSU's Garret Nussmeier, Texas' Arch Manning, and others have struggled more than the former has to this point. The recent settling in an maximization of the talent around the Sun Devil signal caller has rejuvenated faith that the team has the ability to reach their ceiling as previously mentioned.
Leavitt's decision-making, ability to make crucial plays out of thin air, and overall raw talent have all been put together in the right manner in recent weeks, allowing OC Marcus Arroyo to go all-in on pushing the offense forward.
The 20-year-old quarterback is currently working towards re-establishing himself as the best quarterback in the Big 12 - and one of the best in the country.
