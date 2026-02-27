Keith Abney Praises Arizona State's Development Program

TEMPE -- Arizona State football remains on an upward trajectory moving into the future despite a relatively underwhelming 8-5 season in 2025.

A large driving force behind the continued climb to the top of the Big 12 has been due to the continuity of the coaching staff around head coach Kenny Dillingham, which has been compounded with the overall quality of the group.

Former cornerback Keith Abney II credited the Arizona State program heavily with aiding in his growth to become the player he is now during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

Abney Praises Coaching During Time at ASU

"It developed me a lot of ways. You know, having coach (Bryan) Carrington and coach Walker, coach Dillingham, coach Ward, all just pour into me as a freshman. Just believe in me as a freshman, you know, them giving me the opportunity to help me mature. You know, being away from home, you know, at a young age, and just learning from that, learning every day, it was just a great, great great experience, for sure, it developed me and made me who I am today."

One of the most pressing needs that Dillingham pushed for in renewed contract negotations with Arizona State in December was being able to better support the coaching staff around him - the result was a major increase in the salary pool that put ASU among the highest in the Big 12 in that department.

One of the first moves made once the amended contract was agreed upon was to promote Carrington - presumably with a raise involved. The ultimate hope is that the promotion will keep the Texas native in Tempe for the foreseeable future.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44), defensive back Shamari Simmons (7), and defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrate after a safety against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Other crucial coaches include DL leader Diron Reynolds, WR coach Hines Ward, DC Brian Ward, and OC Marcus Arroyo. The overall apparatus of the coaching staff is incredible strong and well kept up, but these four might be the most crucial moving into the future. Ward's allure lies in both being an incredible NFL player and in playing a crucial role in developing Jordyn Tyson. Reynolds has been instrumental in Arizona State's rise in production in the trenches from the 2024 season to 2025. Ward and Arroyo are both exceptional leaders that will presumably have opportunities to move to the NFL or a head coaching position, but it is paramount to keep both as long as possible.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .