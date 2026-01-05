Standout Arizona State Running Back Officially Enters Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- The transfer portal is a frezny for every single collegiate program - including Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The opening of the portal in January 2 has brought much roster turnover, as the program has officially brought in five players - while also seeing 17 depart.

The 17th player who officially entered the portal did so on Monday - the player in question is junior running back Kanye Udoh, who is set to play his senior season elsewhere.

Udoh Set to Depart ASU

CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz reported that the former Army running back and one-year Sun Devil would look to play his final season at another destination on Wednesday afternoon.

"Arizona State running back Kanye Udoh is entering the transfer portal, his agent tells CBS Sports.



Ran for 105 yards and a touchdown vs. Mississippi State this season. Also ran for 62 yards and a TD vs. Colorado. At Army in 2024, posted 1,117 yards and 10 TDs."

Udoh was expected to be one of the top additions to Kenny Dillingham's 2025 transfer class after two incredibly fruitful seasons playing for Army in 2024. However, Kyson Brown emerged as the lead back heading into the season, with Raleek Brown emerging as well once the former went down with an ankle injury.

Udoh flashed heavily against both Mississippi State and Colorado, but didn't fit as well in the offense as it had been previously hoped. Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson being the primary backs in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Duke raised eyebrows as well, while the addition of Villanova RB David Avit on Sunday likely sealed Udoh's fate.

It's unclear as to where Udoh will land for his senior season, but he is absolutely talented enough to land a sizable role elsewhere.

Arizona State's RB Room in Positive Shape

Don't fear, Arizona State fans.

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano has been the proverbial face of consistency from within the Arizona State program, as he is the longest tenured coach with the program, as well as the battle-tested interim coach of the 2022 team.

Aguano has aided in the development of Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X Valladay, Cam Skattebo, and most recently Raleek Brown.

Aguano will be coaching the returning Kyson Brown, as well as Brown Jr., Robinson, Avit, and the incoming four-star freshman in Cardae Mack. The running back position is in exceptional shape heading into 2026 and beyond.

