Arizona State Athletic Legends Set to Participate in Softball Game

TEMPE -- Willie Bloomquist's fifth season as head coach of the Arizona State baseball program is nearly set to commence, as the Sun Devils open the 2026 regular season at home on Friday, February 13 against Omaha.

The program is set to have an intriguing contest in the lead-up to the season opener in the form of a celebrity softball game, which is quickly approaching - as it is set to be played this coming Sunday.

The official Arizona State X account named two former Sun Devils that are amongst the most prominent alumni currently playing at the professional level of their respective sports - this move is sure to draw more fans to Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Sunday morning.

Cam Skattebo

Skattebo is set to participate in the game just months after suffering a brutal season-ending ankle injury in October in what was his rookie season with the New York Giants.

Before his jump to the NFL level, Skattebo came to Arizona State following the 2022 season as part of head coach Kenny Dillingham's first transfer portal class. Skattebo caught the attention of the college football world during the 2023 season behind a do-it-all performance in the three win season, then captured the admiration of college football fans around the nation in 2024 - to the tune of finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and nearly willing the Sun Devils to a College Football Playoff win.

Former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo rides a scooter toward the ASU fans to pump them up prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the first known appearance Skattebo will make in Tempe since being an honorary captain for the Sun Devils in the November 28 Territorial Cup game.

Spencer Torkelson

Torkelson hit 54 home runs over three seasons with the baseball program - this number had potential to be much higher, had the 2020 season not been cut short.

The Sun Devil star was picked first overall in the 2020 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers, and has battled with inconsistency thus far in his career - although the first baseman is coming off of the best season of his career, while also currently being the most prominent ASU alumni playing in the MLB.

AND Last but not least, please welcome Cam Skattebo and Spencer Torkelson!!!



➡️ Celebrity Softball Game

📆 February 1st

🕐 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/QriYa1GcPc — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) January 28, 2026

Skattebo and Torkelson add substantial star power to the event - both will potentially be available to interact with following the game as well.

Other prominent Arizona State figures including AD Graham Rossini will participate in the game as well - which is set to be held on Sunday morning at 10 A.M. MST at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

