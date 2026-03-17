Willie Bloomquist Continues Quest to Bring Local Recruits to ASU

TEMPE -- Arizona State baseball is potentially in a position to experience a resurgence in year five of the Willie Bloomquist era.

The Sun Devils are ranked number 24 in the nation and sport a 14-5 record after taking two of three games in the weekend series over TCU at home - once again establishing the all-around talent that this roster holds.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

ASU on SI discusses some interesting comments made by Bloomquist over the weekend, as well as a major honor won by a first-year star on the team below.

Arizona State's Local Talent Showing Out

Bloomquist spoke about the continued efforts to keep in-state talent with the Sun Devils - mirroring the strategy of football coach Kenny Dillingham - after Sunday's win over TCU.

"It's just the overall development of the players that we've done, the amount of guys we've sent to the to the draft... the Landon Hairstons, the Cole Carlon s, those type of guys, hopefully they're seeing that we are doing a good job developing, and then obviously the winds are hopefully going to follow with what we're doing... Are we a finished product? I'm not sitting up here saying we are, just because we want a series this weekend... hopefully our best local kids, decide to take a second look at this."

May 16, 2023; Tempe, AZ, USA; Casteel Colts Landon Hairston (2) rounds third base on his way to scoring against the Catalina Foothills Falcons during their 5A State Championship at at Tempe Diablo Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hairston and Carlon are the most clear-cut examples of homegrown talent developing into surefire stars in Tempe. Hairston - a graduate of Casteel high school in Queen Creek - has hit eight home runs and 29 RBI's this season, while Carlon transitioned from bullpen to starting pitcher in 2026 - allowing opposing batters to a .170 average across five starts.

This should prove to be an effective recruiting tool to the Arizona-based talent that has the ability to turn the program back into what they once were.

Arizona State Transfer Earns Major Honor

Dean Toigo - a first-year member of the Arizona State program - was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance across four games last week.

Toigo hit three home runs and five RBI's against Arizona and TCU, truly displaying his ability to bring devastating power to the table in any given at-bat. While Hairston has been Arizona State's most consistent bat this season, it's possible that Toigo ends up being the difference between a College World Series appearance and falling short of the promised land once again.