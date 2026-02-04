Arizona State's 2026 Recruiting Efforts Stand Pat

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are continuing to push forward in their quest to be at the top of the Big 12 on a yearly basis, as year four of the Kenny Dillingham era inches closer to becoming a reality.

The Sun Devils have largely completed their quest to secure a quality 2026 recruiting class, and accomplished just that in December - when they were able to sign all but one prospect that had previously been a commit.

Arizona State's Recruiting Class Remains Impressive

ESPN's Craig Haubert explained why Arizona State remains ranked 41st in the 2026 recruiting class rankings, which features a pair of top 300 recruits.

"Kenny Dillingham deftly pulled all roster-building levers available to him as he restored the Sun Devils to national relevancy. They have an interesting 2026 class that includes an SC Next 300 QB. Four-star Texas native Jake Fette is a dual-threat playmaker with excellent short-area quickness and a smooth, consistent release. Arizona State has already landed a pair of tight ends alongside him, including Hayden Vercher, who could be a weapon at the position as he possesses excellent ball skills and is a good route runner with more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2024.

On defense, Julian Hugo was a nice pull out of Texas as he is an explosive defender with active hands and posted double-digit sacks as a junior."

All three of the players mentioned above are likely projecting to be more long-term plays rather than instant contributors, although Fette will have an opportunity to earn the starting QB role as a true freshman.

Vercher is a tantalizing talent, but is set to be placed in a TE room that will have a pair of incoming transfers (Anthony Miller, Krisitian Ingman), a returning contributor (Khamari Anderson), a fellow four-star prodigy (AJ Ia), and another intriguing 2026 class member in Landen Miree.

Hugo has been one of the more discussed defensive prospects from the class, as the native of the San Antonio area is going to be placed in a position group that is set to experience as much turnover as anywhere else on the roster.

Quarterback, tight end, and edge rusher have been three spots of emphasis in the class - the Sun Devils were successful in all three departments, while also setting the stage for a 2027 class that already features a pair of four-star commits.

