4-Star 2027 ASU Target Updates Recruitment

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been highly active throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, already securing commitments from two four-star recruits and being named a finalist for several other elite prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star running back who had previously named Arizona State as one of his final 10 schools and recently provided an update on where the Sun Devils stand in his recruitment.

Sun Devils' Running Back Target Speaks on ASU Recruitment

On Nov. 9, Arizona State on SI reported that Tyson Robinson, a four-star running back from Brandon High School in Jackson, Mississippi, had named Arizona State among his final 10 schools, along with Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Miami.

Brandon running back Tyson Robinson (17) during a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since then, there hadn’t been much movement in Robinson’s recruitment. However, he recently spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins and noted that five schools have separated themselves from the rest: Arizona State, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

“The schools that are coming hardest for me right now are Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arizona State and Michigan, thats my top five right now,” Robinson told Biggins.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While all 10 of Robinson’s finalists are still in contention to land him, being named one of his current top five schools is a significant step for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils have been pursuing Robinson for several months, initially extending an offer to him in March 2025. Although Dillingham and his staff couldn’t get him on campus for a game-day visit during the season, Arizona State is poised to be among the schools he officially visits this spring.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Arizona State can land Robinson, he would be a massive addition to the program’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 60 overall player nationally, the No. 4 running back, and the No. 3 prospect from Mississippi.

While Robinson is clearly very interested in Arizona State, he noted that Miami and Tennessee currently stand out to him the most. Still, the Sun Devils have plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment, as Biggins reported that the four-star running back doesn’t plan to announce his commitment until the end of June.

While the Sun Devils will undoubtedly face competition from some elite programs for Robinson, they have firmly established themselves as a contender in his recruitment. If Dillingham can bring him to Tempe for an official visit this spring, Arizona State should have as good a chance as any program to secure a commitment from one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.

