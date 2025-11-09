Elite 2027 Running Back Names Arizona State in Top 10
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been hitting the 2027 recruiting trail hard in recent weeks, as they begin to look beyond the 2026 cycle and build their next class.
While the Sun Devils have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 cycle, they are in a good position with multiple of the nation's top prospects, including a four-star running back and top 60 overall recruit, who recently named Arizona State among his final 10 schools.
Four-Star RB Names Sun Devils in His Top 10
On November 7, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that Tyson Robinson, a four-star running back from Brandon High School in Jackson, Mississippi, had narrowed his decision down to 10 schools: Arizona State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, and Tennessee.
Being named in his top 10 is an impressive accomplishment for Arizona State and Dillingham. Robinson had a total of 38 offers before narrowing down his list, so the Sun Devils have put themselves in a solid position to compete for his commitment.
Robinson is one of the highest-rated recruits in the entire 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 56 overall player in the country, the No. 4 running back, and the No. 3 prospect from Mississippi. Arizona State has been pursuing him for a while, first extending an offer to him in March.
Robinson had a busy summer and fall, taking numerous unofficial visits. The team that seems to be pursuing him the most, as of right now, is Tennessee, as he has already visited Knoxville six different times. Rivals' recruitment prediction machine currently gives the Volunteers the highest chance to secure his commitment at 23.8%.
Arizona State, Michigan, Vanderbilt, and Texas are the only programs in his top 10 that Robinson hasn't taken visits to. The Sun Devils will likely look to get the young running back on campus in Tempe at some point this spring or summer for an official visit before he makes a decision.
Arizona State will have to compete with some of the top programs in the country to land Robison, and while it's looking like an uphill battle for the Sun Devils, they are still in contention for one of the best prospects in the 2027 class.
