Arizona State Adds TE Transfers, Improves Depth at Position

TEMPE -- Jason Mohns has built up quite the reputation as an exceptional coach over the years - the last three have been as the TE coach at Arizona State following many years at Saguaro high school, where he became one of the most decorated coaches in state history.

Mohns has cultivated fruitful TE rooms in his three seasons at ASU, with Jalin Conyers and NFL-bound Chamon Metayer being the two clearest examples of the tireless work that he has done.

Metayer's transition to the NFL and Cameron Harpole's eligibility expiring have served as a catalyst to continue building up the position despite a perception that they are sound at the spot. This resulted in two players at the position committing to the program on Friday.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pair of TE Transfers Commit to ASU

The first domino fell during the afternoon, when former Tulane player Anthony Miller committed to play for the Sun Devils.

Miller caught five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in the 2025 season - perhaps more importantly bringing an amazing frame to the table. This potentially gifts OC Marcus Arroyo more opportunities to use 12 personnel in the 2026 season, after it was something that was heavily stressed the previous offseason.

BREAKING: Tulane 6-foot-5, 265-pound TE transfer Anthony Miller, who had five catches this season, has committed to transfer to ASU. Miller is a big-framed blocking, versatile TE with 82 2/3-inch arms who can help the Sun Devils in 12-personnel. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) January 10, 2026

The second domino fell when former Portland State standout Kristian Ingman committed to play for Mohns. Ingman is 6'5" just the same as Miller - starring for Portland State in 2025 with 23 receptions for 342 yards in 10 games of action. Ingman joins a deep tight end rotation that is chalk-full of talent.

Arizona State's TE Situation is Incredible

Mohns has built an unbelievable situation at the position in just three years - even with the departure of Metayer in mind.

AJ Ia is the most obvious candidate for an elevated role in 2026 after redshirting his freshman season. The Orange County, CA native possesses an NFL frame and found numerous ways to impress during fall practices. Khamari Anderson is set to return for another season as well after securing five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown last season in succession of transferring out of Kentucky.

The room is rounded out by the pair of transfers that are being brought in, while also adding a pair of high school recruits in California's Hayden Vercher and Ohio's Landen Miree. The program is incredibly high on the two freshmen, so it will be fascinating to see how the depth chart battles play out in the months ahead.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .