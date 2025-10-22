ASU Defense Bounces Back in Major Statement Performance
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are once again squarely in the Big 12 title race following a surprise 26-22 home victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas Tech's dominance coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the ultimate status of quarterback Sam Leavitt played into the underdog status - Leavitt produced when called upon at virtually every turn, but the defense was arguably the driving force behind the victory.
Arizona State held Texas Tech to a season low 22 points, forced stops on 10 of 16 third down scenarios, only ceded 276 total yards of offense, and secured stops on two fourth downs.
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward opened up on the performance - stating that nothing changed structurally, while also giving credit to the personnel for stepping up for the majority of the game in his media availability on Tuesday.
"The play calling didn't change. It came down to our execution. The guys played really hard and were ready to play."
Ward gave substantial credit to both Jacob Rich Kongaika and C.J. Fite - who once again stepped up in leading a great run defense effort in response to an off week against Utah. The other key contributors last week included senior DL Anthonie Cooper, CB Keith Abney II, CB Javan Robinson, LB Martell Hughes, LB Keyshaun Elliott, and safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.
The Sun Devil defense embodies many of the goals of the Arizona State program under Kenny Dillingham, and the fact that the significantly banged-up unit continues to produce at this rate is incredibly encouraging.
Arizona State on SI discusses the challenges that the upcoming offense they will face in Houston will present them on Saturday.
Houston Will be Test for ASU Defense
- Houston's offense was lauded by Dillingham on Monday - with the head coach going into a bit of detail as to what the team looks to do. Quarterback Conner Weigman is gifted freedom to make plays with his arms, but the offense also operates in the "plus-one" game as well - gifting the option for the gifted field general to run the ball despite not being as quick as a counterpart such as Leavitt.
- Ward also hinted that Houston presents elements of air raid that the Cougars present during his media availability.
- Dean Connors is a player to watch as well, as the senior running back has run for 538 yards and four touchdowns after spending three seasons at Rice beforehand.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!