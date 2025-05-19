Arizona State's Recruiting Class Shaping Up Nicely
The 2025 recruiting class is now behind the Arizona State Sun Devils football program. Inevitably, the 2026 class isn’t trailing far behind.
The recent success of the program - including an 11-3 finish last season - has seemingly created a lasting impression for prospective recruits.
Craig Hubert of ESPN currently ranks the Sun Devils’ 2026 class as the ninth best in the country behind two ESPN top 300 recruits.
“Kenny Dillingham deftly pulled all the roster-building levers available to him as he rebuilt the Sun Devils back to national relevancy. They have an interesting 2026 class so far that includes a pair of ESPN 300 recruits. Fette, a four-star Texas native, is a dual-threat playmaker with excellent short-area quickness and a smooth, consistent release.”
“They lost a key, potentially productive, target with the decommitment of Israel Briggs, but still sit in good position. The class already included another TE in Hayden Vercher, who possesses excellent ball skills and is a good route runner, with more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2024.”
“Shortly after losing Briggs, they added ESPN 300 WR Nalin Scott, a big target at roughly 6-3, 210 pounds who moves well for his size and can be tough to tackle after the catch.”
Nothing is guaranteed in the era of NIL, and it is still very early in the process ahead of national signing day, but this is an absolute monumental development nonetheless.
Dillingham has invigorated the program at all levels. The NIL landscape has improved dramatically since Graham Rossini took over as Athletic Director. Players are excited to learn from renowned football minds such as Hines Ward.
All of this is resulting in ASU currently finding themselves on a similar playing field to powerhouses such as the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Georgia Bulldogs.
What Dillingham has built in Tempe in less than three years is truly difficult to fathom - undervalued star talents such as Jordyn Tyson and Cam Skattebo give coaches extremely strong pitches to make when visiting with potential recruits.
A player development focused coaching staff. A yearly chance to win the Big 12. A sizable NIL package. The chance to receive substantial playing time right away. Arizona State is truly developing into a destination school - at least as far as football goes.
