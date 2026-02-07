ASU QB Signee Named Best Run-Threat in 2026 Class

National Signing Day for the 2026 class has come and gone, and with it, the 2026 recruiting cycle has officially ended. Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff did a solid job bringing in a talented class, with plenty of players for Sun Devils fans to be excited about.

One of those players is a four-star signal-caller, and while he’s already received plenty of national recognition, one recruiting analyst recently named him the best run-threat quarterback in the entire 2026 class.

Sun Devils 2026 Quarterback Signee Touted as Best Run Threat

While there are plenty of signees in Arizona State’s 2026 class to be excited about, none have more potential to make an impact on the program than Jake Fette, a four-star quarterback from Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas.

Fette was one of the Sun Devils’ top targets throughout the 2026 cycle, and although several programs pursued him, he ultimately committed to Arizona State in September 2024.

Throughout his junior and senior seasons at Del Valle, Fette’s national recruiting ranking continued to rise. He finished the 2026 cycle as one of the nation’s top signal-callers, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 118 overall player in the country, the No. 9 quarterback, and the No. 16 prospect from Texas.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Fette is already recognized as a top quarterback in the 2026 class, the Arizona State signee recently earned further praise when Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power, named him the best run-threat quarterback in the class.

Power noted that Fette not only finished his senior season at Del Valle with over 1,000 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns but also delivered his best rushing performances in the three biggest games of the season. Power also highlighted that the four-star quarterback's rushing ability should make him a perfect fit for Arizona State’s offense.

Del Valle High School quarterback Jake Fette (1) breaks past Andress High School’s Erick Blucher (9) to score the tiebreaking touchdown during Friday night’s football game in El Paso, Texas. | Luis Torres/Special to El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Fette finished his senior season with 1,105 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, averaging 10 yards per carry,” Power wrote. “His biggest games on the ground came in three of the most competitive contests his El Paso (Texas) Del Valle saw this fall. “

He continued, “Fette’s quick-twitch athleticism and burst as a runner should translate to the next level, where he projects as an impact player in Kenny Dillingham‘s offense.”

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it’s high praise for Fette, it’s well earned as he will undoubtedly be a dynamic dual-threat quarterback once he gets his chance to start in Tempe.

With Arizona State bringing in Cutter Boley through the transfer portal, it’s unclear precisely what Fette’s role will be in the Sun Devils’ offense next season. Still, given his rushing ability, there’s no doubt Dillingham will find a way for him to make an immediate impact as a true freshman.

