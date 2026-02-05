ASU Freshman QB Jake Fette Discusses Start of Collegiate Career

TEMPE -- The 2026 regular season for the Arizona State football program is set to commence in roughly seven months when the first game against Morgan State tkes place on September 5.

One of the most fascinating additions to the roster this season is none other than freshman four-star recruit Jake Fette.

Fette is regarded as one of the most high-profile additions that the Sun Devils have made via the high school ranks over the last 20 years, as the El Paso native put up video game numbers during his career en route to being considered a top 200 recruit in the 2026 class.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches as his team practices at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fette spoke briefly with Arizona State on SI on his excitement surrounding a trip to London to take on Kansas in September - among other topics.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, joins ASU practice at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Below are several Fette related topics of conversation heading into spring ball in March.

Fette's Relationship With Coaches Remains Strong

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI asked Fette about how his relationships with OC Marcus Arroyo and head coach Kenny Dillingham have evolved in recent months - with Fette ultimately discussing how it's been a welcome development to interact with each on a consistent basis.

The two coaches have been recruiting the four-star recruit heavily over the last two years, which ultimately resulted in his commitment in September 2024 - big time programs expressed interest in him beyond the commitment, but he eventually signed with the program in December to make his longstanding pledge a permanent decision.

The rapport that has been built by coaches and players is a resounding theme as far as the long-term program culture is concerned - it's sure to continue to be a major pitch for coaches that are seeking a pledge from prospective recruits.

Arizona State's QB Battle is Open

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The presumption has been that Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley has the inside track to be Arizona State's starting QB heading into the season opener, although Dillingham has yet to guarantee anything.

Previous quarterback Sam Leavitt entered the 2025 season as the unquestioned starter of the squad, although he had to battle with Jeff Sims to earn the starting role prior to the 2024 campaign.

Fette will battle with the strong-armed Boley, as well as redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer and incoming graduate transfer Mikey Keene for the role - which will likely carry over into fall ball, which is likely slated to begin in late July.

