Sun Devils Make Top 10 For Elite 2027 Lineman

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are on pace to bring in one of the top recruiting classes in program history in the 2027 cycle. Not only have the Sun Devils already secured commitments from two four-star recruits, but they’ve also been making steady progress with several of their other top targets in the class.

One of those targets is a four-star in-state interior offensive lineman prospect who recently named Arizona State as one of his final 10 schools.

4-Star Offensive Lineman Names ASU in Top 10

On Feb. 3, DaJohn Yarborough, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, announced his final 10 schools on X, naming Arizona State alongside Alabama, Cal, Florida State, Kansas State, Minnesota, UCF, UCLA, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Arizona State has been pursuing Yarborough for several months. The Sun Devils first extended an offer to him in June and have been actively pursuing him since, including hosting him on campus in Tempe for a Junior Day visit last weekend.

Yarborough is one of the top offensive linemen recruits in the country and would be a welcome addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 370 overall player nationally, the No. 26 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 6 prospect in the state of Arizona.

Basha tackles Dajohn Yarborough (75) and Jake Hildebrand (74) sit on the bench after another rushing touchdown against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yarborough is one of three Basha High School stars the Sun Devils have been pursuing in the 2027 cycle, along with four-star offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand and four-star running back Noah Roberts.

While it’s far from a guarantee that Dillingham and company will land all three, Arizona State’s pipeline to the school should improve their chances of securing Yarborough’s commitment.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Despite the Sun Devils' Basha pipeline, all of Yarborough’s other finalists are also firmly in contention for him. The 6’5”, 330-pound lineman has taken unofficial visits to Minnesota and Wisconsin, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives the Golden Gophers the best chance to win his recruitment.

Yarborough is originally from Minnesota and just transferred to Basha ahead of the 2025 season. He’s built a strong relationship with the Golden Gophers’ staff, and they’ll likely pose the biggest challenge for Arizona State.

Still, if the Sun Devils can get Yarborough to Tempe for an official visit this spring, they should have as good a chance as any of his other finalists to land one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

