ASU Women's Basketball Continues Spotless Start to Season

TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball team continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the 2025-26 season - as Molly Miller's winning ways have continued en route to a program-best 14-0 start after a dominant 79-63 win over the Colorado Buffaloes in the opening game of Big 12 play.

Miller curated this roster via a mixture of convincing players already on the roster to stick around, as well as hitting the transfer portal to add "win-now" talent.

The subdued expectations (picked to finish 11th in the Big 12 preseason poll) have long been left in the past, as the team is one of four in division one to remain undefeated.

Arizona State is Building a Lasting Winning Culture

The Sun Devils are ranked 42nd in the official NCAA NET rankings as of Monday morning, currently profiling as a solid NCAA tournament squad.

More work is to be done in the months to come, as they currently rank as the seventh-best team in the league - but it is for certain that Miller's team will come to play every single game regardless of competition that is in play.

Miller's non-tournament win streak has extended to 44 games, reinforcing the idea that the 39 year old head coach is a habitual winner that builds a culture that relies on consistency, work ethic, and communication - this all reflects well on this year's team.

Arizona State's Talented Roster Preparing for Big 12 Gauntlet

The Sun Devils are next in action on December 31 against Utah before facing BYU and UCF in tune-ups to facing eighth-ranked TCU on January 11. They will also face currently ranked Baylor, Texas Tech, and Iowa State - who is headlined by likely Big 12 player of the year Audi Crooks - one time each.

The challenge that is the Big 12 is one that players Gabby Elliott and Jyah LoVett are well aware of, but the personnel in place is strong enough to make every game an opportunity to pick up a victory.

Elliott has been the true catalyst for the offense as a bucket-getter, as shown by a 27-point showing against Penn State, and a 30-point effort against Gonzaga on the final road trip of non-conference play. McKinna Brackens has emerged as a true two-way threat and is becoming a game-by-game double-double threat. Last-Tear Poa, Marley Washenitz, LoVett and Amaya Williams have held down the guard positions. Heloisa Carrera has been a mainstay in the paint, showing marked improvement as a sophomore.

Arizona State is here to stay - now and in the future.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .